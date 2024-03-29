Alex Scott on ‘falling in love with a woman’: ‘I’m a hopeless romantic’

Alex Scott is happily loved up with girlfriend Jess Glynne, and it seems the singer’s a lucky girl, because Alex previously admitted to being a “hopeless romantic”.

The former Lionesses star, who hosts The One Show tonight (March 29), has dated both men and women.

Footballer Kelly Smith was her first love, and they dated for eight years. In her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong, Alex opened up about their romance.

And, in an interview with The Guardian in 2023, Alex said that she wasn’t “surprised” to fall in love with a woman. Instead, she insisted that she fell for “a person”.

‘I wrote a story about love’

Explaining why she refuses to put a label on her sexuality, Alex said: “I wrote a story about love. I don’t feel like I ever have to say I am in a certain box. I’ve never been attracted only to the most ‘beautiful’ person. You have to have more: substance; something that I gravitate towards.

I’ve been so wounded, I was scared to fall deeply in love.

“Was I surprised that I fell in love with a woman? No, because it wasn’t a woman, it was a person. Actually, I hope we get to a place where people will never have to explain who they are. They can just be. Yeah, underneath it all I am a hopeless romantic,” she then added.

‘I’m at the stage where I’m ready to accept love’

At the time, Alex was single, and was asked about her experience of dating apps. She urged “oh gosh, don’t get me started”. And went on to explain that she felt “embarrassed” talking via them, preferring an “in-person connection”.

She was also asked if anything was missing in her life.

“Love. That is an easy answer. I’m at the stage where I am ready to accept love – in all its forms. I’ve been so wounded, I was scared to fall deeply in love. But that means I’m missing out.”

Alex Scott and girlfriend Jess Glynne

But Alex isn’t missing out any more.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne are currently dating. The pair saw in the New Year in idyllic style, sipping champers in their bikinis on a far-flung beach.

Cheers to that!

