New mum Dianne Buswell shares gorgeous pic of baby Bowden: ‘Most magical time of my life’

Dianne Buswell has shared an adorable first update after welcoming her baby boy with partner Joe Sugg, describing the past few days as the “most magical” of her life.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 36, took to Instagram to post a glowing, makeup-free selfie while cradling her newborn son, giving fans a glimpse into her first days as a mum.

Dianne shared a sweet snap as she cradled baby Bowden (Credit: Dianne Buswell via Instagram)

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Dianne Buswell shares update after giving birth

Alongside the sweet snap, Dianne gushed: “These last few days have been the most magical time of my life.”

Beaming in the photo, she held a very alert baby Bowden close to her chest as she relaxed at home.

The couple confirmed the birth earlier this week, revealing their son’s unique name – Bowden Mark Richard Sugg – and the date he arrived: March 16, 2026.

Joe shared the first images of their baby boy, including a cosy snap in a blue knitted hat and a photo of Dianne holding him shortly after the birth.

Announcing the news, he wrote: “Never felt a love like it.”

The name Bowden holds a personal connection for Joe, as it is inspired by the village where he and his sister grew up in Wiltshire.

The couple also recently cleared up confusion around how to pronounce the name. In an Instagram story posted yesterday, Joe wrote: “Bow like how, not Bow like row.”

Dianne and Joe welcomed their first child earlier this week (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

From Strictly partners to first-time parents

Dianne and Joe first met when they were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The duo quickly became fan favourites as they made it all the way to the final. Unfortunately, they narrowly missed out on the Glitterball Trophy, which was won by Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Their partnership soon turned romantic. Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength. They announced they were expecting their first child in September last year and have been sharing updates throughout the journey.

During her pregnancy, Dianne continued performing on Strictly. The Aussie dancer made history as the first professional dancer to compete while expecting.

The couple are now set to headline their own TV show. Raiders of the Lost Crafts will premiere on Sky History later this year. The series will see Joe and Dianne travelling around Britain exploring traditional skills and trades that are slowly disappearing.

Read more: Strictly fans have decided exactly who baby Bowden looks like as Dianne Buswell gives birth

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