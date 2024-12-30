Celebrities who’ve split in 2024 – Ruth and Eamonn, and Tommy and Molly-Mae to Martine McCutcheon

It’s fair to say several famous faces and celebrities have had their heart broken in 2024 and split up.

Over the past twelve months, a number of high-profile relationships have come to a shock end – from sour splits to more amicable partings.

Here, ED looks back at the biggest celebrity splits of 2024…

Joe and Martine were married for over a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martine McCutcheon

Martine McCutcheon shocked fans in August by announcing that she and her husband, Jack McManus, had split.

Jack and Martine tied the knot in 2012. They share a son, Rafferty, nine, together.

Molly and Tommy’s split shocked fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury – most shocking celebrity split of the year

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury confirmed their split in August – sending shockwaves online.

The pair spent five years together after sparks flew on Love Island, and share daughter Bambi – born in January 2024. The pair were also engaged, after Tommy popped the question in July 2023.

They were married for a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fearne Cotton

In December, Fearne revealed that she and her husband Jesse Wood were calling it quits. Their marriage lasted ten years.

They share two children together, Honey and Rex. Fearne is also stepmum to Jesse’s children from his first marriage, Arthur and Lola.

The pair ended things this year (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer brutal celebrity split

The Chase star Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer ended their romance earlier this year. They’d just celebrated their first anniversary.

The Beast, 58, and his ex had an age gap of 16 years. Hayley previously claimed Mark ended things because he didn’t want to divorce his wife Katie, who is his second cousin.

The pair were together for nearly three decades Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford shocked fans in May when they confirmed their split. The TV couple were together for 27 years and share a son, Jack.

Since their separation, the pair haven’t said much about why they parted ways. Instead, Eamonn has been snapped enjoying a romantic getaway with his alleged new girlfriend, Katie Alexander.

Shirley confirmed her split this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shirley Ballas

Strictly judge, Shirley Ballas, 64, first met Danny Taylor, 51, in 2018, before starting a romance in 2019. The pair then got engaged in 2021.

However, earlier this year, Shirley revealed they had decided not to get married – but were still together. In November though, it was reported they had split. She later confirmed the end of their celebrity romance in December, admitting the split was true.

TV star Kerry Katona ended things with her with fiance (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona revealed in November that she and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney broke up, after six years. She later gave more of an insight into how she’s coping with the split. Kerry explained that Ryan moved out of their home after recently revealing a “breach of trust”.

Claire and Ricky were pals for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Sweeney

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney and former professional boxer Ricky Hatton split in December after eight months of dating.

Their friendship of 25 years bloomed into romance when they met on Dancing On Ice last year. But this month, Claire revealed they had ended things but remained good pals.

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington

Strictly dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington were together for two years before calling it quits in July this year.

Despite no longer having feelings for one another, Nadiya and Kai still both have to work on Strictly together.

Coleen is now single (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan revealed in December she split from her boyfriend Michael Jones. The couple met on the dating app Tinder back in 2021, and she introduced him to the world during an episode of Loose Women that same year.

However, they originally split in the summer of 2022, before reuniting the following year. Sadly, though, it appears the romance wasn’t meant to be, with Coleen confirming in December that they have split for good.

