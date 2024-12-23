Martine McCutcheon set for ‘second loss’ amid house sale following split from husband Jack

Martine McCutcheon’s year was full of difficulties, from health struggles to splitting from her husband Jack McManus and as we near the end of 2024, she could suffer another loss trying to sell her house it seems.

Martine and Jack announced their split in August, after being together for almost 19 years. They share a nine-year-old son named Rafferty together.

If the deal goes through, it could cost the former EastEnders star and her estranged husband hundreds and thousands of pounds – there’s nothing they can do about it.

Martine McCutcheon house on sale

Martine, 48, is reportedly trying to sell her marital house for less than its original asking price, reports Daily Mail.

The couple is said to have listed their £1.5 million mansion for sale three months before May. It’s the same house they lived in as a family before their split.

The report claims the price of the house which was bought for £1.3 million in June 2022 is now dropped to £1.25 million as the couple is “pushing” to sell it.

This means they would lose a staggering £250,000 if Martine’s marital house sells for the new asking price. The five-bedroom elegant home in Surrey stretches 3000sq ft.

However, the house hasn’t been able to attract any buyers since it was first listed seven months ago, thus forcing the owners to bring its price down. Neither Martine nor Jack have spoken about selling their home.

Martine and Jack’s split

Martine confirmed her split from Jack in a long post shared on her Instagram. They met in the early 2000s, but tied the knot a decade later in 2012.

The actress said: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare has always been and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.”

She also stated that their decision to part ways had “evolved over a period of time”. However, Jack had nothing much to say when he was approached for a comment on his divorce.

The singer said: “There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this.”

