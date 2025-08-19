Singer Jesy Nelson has shared two new pictures of her twins and our ovaries are groaning just looking at them!

The former Little Mix singer welcomed her baby girls back in May after an incredibly difficult pregnancy.

However, three months after their early arrival, twins Ocean and Story appear to be doing well, and they look gorgeous in new pictures Jesy has shared to her social media.

Ex Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has shared new pictures of her twins (Credit: Splash News)

Jesy Nelson shares new snaps of mini me twins

The star captioned the upload: “Here’s a Story about a love that runs as deep as the Ocean.”

She shared two pictures of the girls. One was a black-and-white snap that showed the girls sleeping, wrapped in a blanket. One twin has a smile on herself as the other gently touches her sister’s face.

The second is a full-colour shot. It shows the girls wrapped in pink shawls, with little headbands on their heads. They’re surrounded by a circle of flowers and both girls appear to be smiling in the picture.

‘Two little Jesys’

As well as commenting on how gorgeous the girls are, fans were struck by just how much Ocean and Story are the perfect mix of Jesy and her partner Zion Foster.

One said: “They are the perfect blend of you and Zion.” Another agreed and added: “Omg! They’re two little Jesys.” A third added: “They’re the spitting image of their mama.”

“Literally the most gorgeous photo ever,” said another. “Omg they are the cutest babies ever,” said another fan. “Absolutely gorgeous,” another agreed. “The most beautiful angels,” another said.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster introduced the girls on This Morning last month (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s very hard to tell’ which baby is which

Last month, Jesy introduced the girls on live TV during an appearance alongside Zion on This Morning.

Ocean and Story are identical twins and, during her interview, Jesy revealed that even she struggles to tell which baby is which sometimes!

“When they haven’t got their hats on, Ocean, bless her little heart, she’s receding a little bit, so that’s how I can tell. But when they’ve got their little hats on, it’s very hard to tell,” she giggled.

