Good news for Coronation Street fans as the soap is back on ITV tonight (Monday, July 6). However, you’ll need to tune in a little earlier than usual.

ITV’s schedule has been shifting in recent weeks thanks to football, rugby and other major sporting events, with World Cup coverage continuing to affect the soap’s usual slot. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode and the latest Corrie schedule.

Corrie is on for an hour tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street airs tonight (Monday, July 6) from 8.30pm until 9.30pm on ITV.

The earlier start time comes as ITV continues its World Cup coverage throughout the week, meaning the soap’s schedule has been adjusted once again.

If you’d rather watch at a time that suits you, today’s episode has been available on ITVX and YouTube since 7am.

Christina’s keeping a secret (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

There are some dramatic scenes ahead as Alfie is rushed to hospital after suffering breathing difficulties. Doctors later confirm that mould in his bedroom is responsible, leaving Idris devastated as the damp is discovered. Meanwhile, Abi starts to question Idris’ behaviour towards Brody.

Elsewhere, Will struggles with his guilt as he attempts to move forward with Hope and Sam, Cassie stuns Steve by getting down on one knee with a surprise proposal, and Christina’s secretive behaviour leaves George convinced she’s hiding something.

Soap power hour in 2026

Coronation Street began releasing new episodes on ITVX every morning from 7am back in October 2024.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures for the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX recorded a ‘record-breaking’ one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time. Coronation Street and Emmerdale have already amassed 124 million streams on ITVX this year, while soap viewing is up 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026 following the huge Corriedale episode. Instead of airing three nights a week, Coronation Street now airs every weekday in a 30-minute slot.

Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to land on ITVX each morning at 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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