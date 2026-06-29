Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a dramatic week on the cobbles as Megan Walsh’s fate is finally decided in court, while Abi Webster is left devastated when young Alfie suffers a terrifying health emergency.

Elsewhere, a surprise DNA discovery changes everything for Tyrone Dobbs, and Christina’s behaviour leaves George Shuttleworth with serious questions.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Abi uncovers Idris’s shocking secret

Abi vents her frustration in the café as she leaves yet another message for her landlord about the damp in her flat. She tells Leanne that he never answers her calls and admits she doesn’t even know who he is.

Later, a huge bouquet arrives for Abi at Speed Daal from Idris. When he turns up to apologise, Abi begins to wonder if she should give him another chance.

However, everything changes when Abi arrives while Idris is on the phone. Hearing his mobile ring, she suddenly realises the truth. Idris is her mystery landlord.

2. Alfie rushed to intensive care

Abi puts Alfie to bed after he develops a cough, completely unaware of the black mould lurking in the flat. But things soon take a frightening turn when Alfie struggles to breathe.

Kevin rushes him to A&E, while Idris and Carl watch in alarm as Alfie is admitted to intensive care overnight.

Doctors later confirm that the mould is responsible for Alfie’s condition and tell Abi she will need to find somewhere else to live. Meanwhile, Leanne and Alya point out to Idris that the previous owner of the property could be responsible.

After discovering the mould for themselves, Idris and Brody inspect the flat and Idris heads to the hospital, though he’s not guaranteed a warm welcome.

Abi’s concerns grow when she tells Sally she witnessed Brody forcing a man into Idris’s car. Later, Sally suggests to Tim that Idris could be leading Brody down the wrong path.

Once Alfie is discharged, Abi and her son move in with Kevin. Returning to the flat, Abi finds Idris and Brody trying to tackle the damp problem, but she isn’t impressed and vows to take legal action.

Later in the Rovers, Brody introduces Kit to Idris, leaving Idris stunned when he learns Kit is a police officer.

Sally encourages Abi to pursue a claim against Idris and recommends speaking to Adam. Over drinks, Sally and Abi persuade Adam to represent her in the case.

3. Sam reaches an important decision

Sam soon calms down and returns to Nick, apologising for the way he reacted earlier.

He acknowledges that Nick has only ever tried to do what’s best for him and, after making peace with the situation, Sam realises he’s exactly where he belongs.

4. Tyrone’s family gets a surprise in Coronation Street spoilers

At No.9, Cassie notices Hope and Ruby working on an email, but the girls refuse to reveal what they’re up to, insisting it’s a surprise for Tyrone.

Meanwhile, Tyrone and Fiz are enjoying a romantic moment in the Rovers when Steve, Cassie and Tracy interrupt them.

Frustrated by Tracy’s presence, Cassie is told that if she wants a future with Steve she’ll have to accept Tracy being around. In response, she shocks everyone by proposing to Steve in the cab office.

After later seeing Steve and Tracy looking comfortable together, Cassie heads to Chariot Square. There, she drinks vodka, flirts with a stranger and makes a risky decision.

Back on the Street, Hope tells Ruby that everything is ready for the following day, dismissing Fiz’s attempts to find out more.

When Cassie returns, she tries to behave as though nothing has happened and is relieved when Steve talks about making a fresh start.

The big surprise is finally revealed when Hope and Ruby announce they’ve tracked down Tyrone’s father through DNA testing. Ross then arrives at the Bistro.

Cassie immediately warns Ross about Tyrone, but Ross encourages her to make more of an effort. Later at Speed Daal, Tyrone is shocked to find Steve, Tracy and Ross together.

Despite Cassie’s fears, Tyrone warms to Ross and agrees to spend more time getting to know him.

5. Christina’s secret is exposed in Coronation Street spoilers

George apologises to Summer for ever believing she could have been capable of murder and promises he’ll make it up to her.

However, Christina becomes visibly uneasy when she receives a phone call and quickly ends the conversation.

Later, George suggests a romantic meal at the Bistro, but Christina turns him down, claiming she’s picked up extra cleaning work.

Suspicious of her behaviour, Glenda takes matters into her own hands and searches Christina’s handbag while she’s in the toilet at Roy’s Rolls. What she discovers leaves her stunned.

George then follows Christina to the precinct and is shocked when he sees her meeting a man and embracing him.

Confronting her over what he’s witnessed, George is left stunned when Christina admits she’s facing serious problems. He urges her to come clean to her friends and trust that they’ll understand.

6. Megan Walsh learns her fate

The moment of truth arrives when Ben receives a call confirming that Megan Walsh’s verdict is ready.

In court, the jury returns with its decision, but the question remains: has justice really been served?

Away from the courtroom, Hope reassures Will Driscoll that people at school have been saying positive things about him. He and Daniel agree to move forward and leave the past behind.

Later, Hope invites Will to spend time with Sam, while Will reveals he’s giving up athletics because it brings back painful memories of Megan.

Read more: Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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