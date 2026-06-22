Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

In today’s ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 22), Kit Green’s carefully planned dinner party spiralled into chaos, ending with a shocking flashback that finally revealed who killed Theo Silverton.

What was meant to be a romantic evening for two quickly got out of hand, with Sarah and the others changing the guest list and tensions rising fast. But as accusations of an affair between Gary and Sarah took centre stage, a devastating truth was about to come to light.

Maria accused Gary of cheating with Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Kit Green’s romantic plans take a chaotic turn

Kit Green had been looking forward to a cosy dinner for just him and Sarah, even hoping the evening would be the perfect moment to pop the question.

However, those plans were thrown into doubt when Sarah cancelled their lunch arrangements to go and see Gary at the yard. Kit witnessed the awkward and tense exchange between them and began to suspect there might be more going on than met the eye.

Things escalated further later at the pub when Sarah invited Todd and Summer to the dinner. Not to be outdone, Kit then stunned everyone by extending invitations to Gary and Maria.

With the table suddenly full and tensions simmering, Maria decided to raise a toast that quickly turned the evening upside down. She openly suggested that Gary and Sarah had been having an affair for weeks.

During the fallout, Sarah cut her hand on broken glass, triggering a series of flashbacks to the night of April 23rd – and the truth about her and Gary’s secret finally came out for viewers.

Sarah did it (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Platt revealed as Theo Silverton’s killer in Coronation Street

The flashback revealed Sarah Platt’s involvement in Theo’s death on the night of Carla and Lisa’s wedding day.

Sarah had gone into Todd and Theo’s flat looking for Todd, before climbing the scaffolding and coming face-to-face with Theo himself.

An argument broke out, with Sarah clearly furious at the way Theo was speaking about her friend. In a moment that changed everything, she grabbed a pole and struck him over the head, causing him to fall from the scaffolding to the ground below.

Rushing down to him, Sarah was horrified to realise Theo was badly injured and dying. Panicked, she immediately called the only person she felt could help — her ex, Gary Windass, not her detective boyfriend.

Gary Windass dragged into the cover-up

Gary was furious when Sarah asked him to help deal with Theo’s body. But, despite his anger, he agreed to assist.

He told Sarah to clean herself up and ensure she had an alibi. As it turned out, she didn’t need much help on that front. This was because Jodie soon knocked her unconscious.

While Sarah was left to piece together her cover, Gary attempted to cover up the incident. He removed any trace of what had happened.

Back in the present, the situation finally caught up with them. Gary stormed out of the dinner party, with Sarah following close behind. He then insisted he could no longer keep the truth from Maria. He threatened to reveal everything – even if it meant Sarah ending up in prison.

With his own relationship already in ruins, and Sarah seemingly moving on with Kit, Gary prepared to come clean as Sarah was left bracing herself for the consequences.

And with the truth now out in the open, it’s clear the fallout from this explosive night is only just beginning.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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