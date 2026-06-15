Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Kit and Sarah dinner party flashforward ends in chaos

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Kit Green’s carefully planned dinner party ends in total turmoil as accusations fly, secrets are threatened to be exposed, and a night that starts with tension builds towards a shocking disaster hinted at in a flashforward.

Elsewhere, Jodie sets her sights on making David jealous. She heads out on a date with Ryan, but will her plan work?

Here’s everything happening in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Kit’s dinner invitation raises eyebrows in Coronation Street spoilers

A flashforward teases disaster at Kit and Sarah’s flat, which is left in chaos after a dinner party. Broken glass, an overturned chair, and blood on the tablecloth suggest things have gone horribly wrong.

Earlier, Sarah cancels a shopping trip with Kit, leading Brody to joke she must have had a better offer. Maria overhears and immediately grows suspicious.

Later, after spotting Sarah whispering with Gary, Kit takes control and invites Gary and Maria to join him, Sarah, Todd, and Summer for dinner. Gary and Sarah are visibly unsettled, but Maria quickly agrees. It leaves one question hanging in the air, is Kit laying a trap?

2. Dinner party bombshell rocks the group

As Todd, Summer, Gary, and Maria arrive at the dinner gathering with Kit and Sarah, the atmosphere quickly turns tense. Maria repeatedly takes digs at Sarah, while Kit tries to isolate Gary and drops subtle hints about lies and secrets.

Things take a dramatic turn when Maria stands up to raise a toast and publicly accuses Gary and Sarah of having an affair for weeks. The room is left stunned as shockwaves ripple through the group.

With flashbacks teasing what really led to the confrontation, viewers are left wondering how the night descends into violence and ends with blood on the table.

3. Todd starts asking questions in Coronation Street spoilers

After the explosive dinner party, Maria gives Gary the cold shoulder. Sarah is also thrown when she finds a ring box in Kit’s bag, but Kit interrupts before she can investigate further.

Todd later tells Sarah he believes there is more going on between her and Gary than they are admitting. As suspicions grow, Gary taunts Kit over his lack of proof and insists there was never an affair, claiming Kit is jealous and using Theo’s murder against him.

Still unconvinced, Todd presses Sarah for answers and begins to question whether Gary knows more about Theo’s death than he is letting on. Struggling emotionally, Todd turns to George for support. He admits he feels more alone than ever, prompting George and Christina to encourage him to move back in.

4. Sarah’s suspicions are raised

Sarah later drowns her sorrows in the Rovers, with Nick and David left concerned by her drunken behaviour. However, things take another turn when Jodie suggests Sarah’s recent troubles are linked to her attack and accidentally reveals that David the dog was barking at the time.

That comment leaves Sarah unsettled as she starts to wonder whether she has been told the full truth about what really happened.

5. Sam struggles to move on in Coronation Street spoilers

Roy pays Sam a visit and reassures him that the café incident is firmly in the past. Hoping to lift his spirits, he suggests a game of chess, with Nick pleased to see Sam beginning to act more like himself again.

But when Sam makes a simple mistake and Roy wins the game, Nick notices Sam’s reaction is more troubled than expected, hinting that he is still struggling underneath the surface.

6. Will feels ignored as Megan returns

With the court case approaching, Ben, Eva, Maggie, and Melanie clash over whether Will should attend in person or via video link. Feeling sidelined, Will tells Tim that nobody has asked what he actually wants.

Tim takes him back to the Rovers and insists the family start listening properly.

Meanwhile, Susie discovers Will’s games console is linked to a player called Minimog16. She hears Megan’s voice before the call is suddenly cut off.

Later, Ollie and Maggie catch Will using his headset, and Ollie warns that he may still be under Megan’s influence just days before the trial.

7. Jodie plans a jealousy date

Jodie is busy making a tin-man costume for Harry’s school play when she finds herself scrolling through a dating app. Amused by one profile, she taps like and soon reveals she has arranged a date.

When David mentions he is meeting Nick in the bistro, Jodie sees her chance.

She meets her date Ryan there. But, when David arrives, Jodie turns on the charm in an obvious attempt to make him jealous. The big question is whether her plan will backfire or spark even more drama.

8. Ronnie offers a deal as tensions rise

Ronnie meets Fiona and insists he has no idea where the gun is, but says he is willing to pay her off for Debbie’s sake. Fiona refuses the money and instead demands something else in return, leaving Ronnie visibly shaken.

Later, Ronnie tells Debbie he has dealt with Fiona and that she will not be a problem anymore, prompting her to go and rest.

However, he then confides in Carl and reveals the truth about Fiona’s demands, raising fresh questions over what she really wants and how far this situation will go.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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