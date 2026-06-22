Coronation Street will air at later time tonight for huge Theo killer reveal, here’s when it’s on

The ITV soap Coronation Street will be on screens tonight (Monday, June 22), much to fans’ delight, although viewers will need to tune in later than the usual slot.

As often happens when football, rugby or other special programming takes over the schedule, ITV shifts its soaps around to make room. And with recent schedule changes becoming more frequent, viewers have had to keep a close eye on timings.

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air on Monday, June 22 at 9pm until 10pm on ITV. The episode is running later than usual and will be an hour-long instalment, with Kit’s dinner party set to reveal who really killed Theo Silverton.

For those who prefer more flexibility, the episode will also be available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am, meaning fans can catch up first thing and discover the truth as soon as it drops.

Who is Theo’s killer? (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

In tonight’s episode, Kit becomes suspicious after Sarah cancels plans and is later spotted whispering with Gary. This leads him to invite Gary and Maria to a tense dinner party that quickly escalates.

Elsewhere, Ronnie tries to handle Fiona over the missing gun, while Sam’s behaviour after a chess game with Roy leaves Nick increasingly concerned.

The drama peaks at the dinner table when Maria drops a shock accusation, claiming Gary and Sarah are having an affair. The claim triggers a wave of tension, revelations and a bloody mystery.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Corrie began releasing daily episodes on ITVX from 7am, a move that was widely welcomed by fans. Early 2025 figures showed ITVX hit a record-breaking billion streams in a single quarter for the first time ever, with Coronation Street and Emmerdale racking up 124 million streams so far this year. Soap viewing overall is also up 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes followed in January 2026. After the big Corriedale episode, the schedule shifted so Coronation Street no longer airs just three days a week, but instead runs every weekday in a half-hour format.

Emmerdale now kicks off the soap ‘power hour’ at 8pm, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm. Both soaps typically air Monday to Friday, with new episodes also landing on ITVX each morning from 7am as usual.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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