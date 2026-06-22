This Morning in big schedule shake-up today after Sir Keir Starmer resigns as Prime Minister

This Morning viewers tuning in as usual on Monday morning were left waiting for their daily dose of ITV after the show underwent a schedule shake-up following Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation as Prime Minister today.

The PM addressed the nation outside Downing Street earlier today, confirming he is stepping down in an emotional speech after two years in power.

Sir Keir said that “every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first” as he announced his decision to resign.

Sir Keir Starmer has resigned (Credit: BBC News)

Is This Morning on today?

Yes, This Morning is on ITV on Monday, June 22. However, the programme did not begin in its usual 10am slot following Sir Keir’s announcement to the country.

Instead, viewers saw the daytime show begin at 10:30am.

As the programme got underway, Sir Keir’s resignation quickly became the main topic of conversation.

Ben Shephard told viewers: “We’re on a little bit later today aren’t we? The Prime Minister has announced he’s resigning as Prime Minister.”

Cat Deeley then explained that the team would be discussing the major political development later in the programme.

Cat and Ben hosted This Morning from 10:30am today (Credit: ITV)

Sir Keir Starmer announces resignation

In his speech to the nation today, Sir Keir said: “I know the question being asked now is not who was best placed to change the Labour Party, to take us into power, and to begin the vital work of improving lives for millions of people. Those questions have been answered.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question. And I accept that answer with good grace.

“Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the king this morning to inform him of my decision.”

When I leave, the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job.

He continued: “I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on 9 July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September.

“I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete.”

Sir Keir pays emotional tribute to his family

Ending his speech on a personal note, Sir Keir spoke about the role his family has played during his time in office.

He said: “When I leave, the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job.

Read more: This Morning fans distracted by Ben Shephard’s hair: ‘Now you mention it!’

“Being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side, through good times and bad. And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy.”

His emotional words brought his resignation address to a close, after a morning that also saw This Morning pushed back from its usual start time as ITV responded to the breaking news.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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