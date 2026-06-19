This Morning host Alison Hammond replaced today as viewers confused over ‘last minute’ change

This Morning viewers were left scratching their heads today (Friday, June 19) after Alison Hammond was noticeably absent from the show despite being expected to host alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The 51-year-old presenter usually fronts the ITV daytime show with Dermot on Fridays. However, when the programme got underway today, fans quickly realised Alison was nowhere to be seen.

Angela was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond replaced

Friday editions of This Morning are typically hosted by Alison and Dermot. But today, Dermot welcomed a different co-host to the sofa.

Angela Scanlon stepped in for Alison in what appeared to be a last-minute switch. As recently as yesterday (Thursday, June 18), it had been announced: “On tomorrow’s This Morning, Alison and Dermot are catching up with Hollywood star Jason Momoa as Scotland take on Morocco, Lorraine Kelly is live in Boston.”

Introducing Angela on today’s programme, Dermot said: “Welcome to your Friday’s This Morning, and look who’s here, it’s Angela Scanlon, everyone!”

“It’s nice to have you with us,” he added.

Neither host addressed Alison’s absence during the show and the presenter has not shared an update on social media. TV Guide has contacted ITV for comment.

Alison wasn’t on the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans notice Alison’s absence

Viewers soon took to social media to question the unexpected change.

“Interesting, seems to be a last-minute substitution. Haven’t they referenced a few times this week that Jason Momoa would be in the studio with Alison and Dermot?” one person said.

“No Alison,” another wrote, adding a gif of a smiling man.

“I miss Alison, but I have to say the Dermot & Angela duo is so good. They’re a good mix,” a third viewer added.

Josie replaced Alison last month (Credit: ITV)

Alison replaced again

It’s not the first time viewers have been caught out after expecting to see Alison on the show.

Last month, fans tuned in on a Friday anticipating the usual line-up, only for Josie Gibson to appear alongside Dermot instead. Some viewers were less than impressed.

“We’ve got the two simpletons and together they are only a smidge less annoying than Dermot and Alison,” one fan fumed.

“Josie and Dermot? No thanks! [Bleep] right off, I’m gonna go play with the cats in the garden,” another said.

“I love Josie, I really do,” said a third. “But, I’m missing the upbeat energy that comes from Dermot and Alison. Where’s the jukebox music, etc?”

Read more: This Morning fans distracted by Ben Shephard’s hair today: ‘Now you mention it!’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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