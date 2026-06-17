This Morning fans distracted by Ben Shephard’s hair today: ‘Now you mention it!’

This Morning viewers were left doing a double take after noticing Ben Shephard’s ‘new look’.

The ITV show returned to screens on Thursday (June 17) with Ben and Cat Deeley back at the helm, chatting to the likes of GMB presenter Rob Rinder and soaps expert Sharon Marshall.

However, it was Ben’s ‘new hair’ that got plenty of viewers talking online…

His hair looked different (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard distracts This Morning viewers

Ben has been a staple on screens for years thanks to stints on shows like ITV’s GMB, Tipping Point and This Morning.

And on Thursday (June 17) This Morning returned for another episode – with Cat and Ben on hand to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

But throughout the latest instalment, fans took to X to point out how different Ben’s hair looked, with some claiming it looked darker than normal.

Fans noticed a change to Ben (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

“Has Ben dyed his hair?” mused one person. Someone else replied: “It’s definitely darker.” A third chimed in: “Now you mention it!”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer said: “Ben Sheps hair looking a lot darker this morning on This Morning.”

Referring to a topic on the show, a fifth wrote: “Hair transplant chat on the day Ben dyed his [laughing face emoji].”

A sixth said: “Looks that way.”

Ben’s fitness journey

Ben has often left fans swooning over the years, and it’s clear he takes care of his health and appearance.

Last year he sent the internet into a frenzy when he posed for several shirtless snaps for Men’s Health, that showed off his buff body and physique.

After undergoing a major fitness transformation, Ben spoke about the one exercise that has made the biggest difference to him. He told the publication: “It’s not an exercise, it’s consistency. Just turning up and being accountable.”

He also added: “I’ve really, really enjoyed proving to my 18-year-old and 19-year-old sons that I can still compete with them. We love training together. And when they say I look like I’ve trained hard… they’ve been really inspired by that, particularly my eldest, Sam.”

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