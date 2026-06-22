Prince Harry’s Father’s Day celebrations unfolded in California, while Prince William marked the same family occasion in the UK.

The royal brothers spent the day more than 5,000 miles apart. Yet their plans may have looked surprisingly similar.

Father’s Day falls on the same date in the UK and the US. That meant both brothers celebrated on the very same day.

The Prince of Wales celebrated Father’s Day and his birthday on Sunday (Credit: Cover Images)

William shares three children with Princess Kate. They are Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. With young children in both homes, the day likely centred on simple family moments.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s children at a glance Both brothers are now fathers of young children, which helps explain why Father’s Day is likely to have been a family-focused occasion in both homes. Prince William and Princess Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

William’s children are growing up in the UK, while Harry’s children are being raised in California. That contrast in location is central to the article, but the shared focus on home life and parenting is a clear point of overlap.

William also had another reason to celebrate. It was his birthday too. So he was likely in line for double the presents.

On Instagram on Sunday, a photo was shared showing the Prince of Wales with his daughter Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour, which took place on June 13. You can see the photo here.

The caption read: “Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much. C, G, C & L.”

Prince Harry celebrated Father’s Day in the US with Meghan and their kids (Credit: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Why Prince Harry’s Father’s Day may have looked a lot like William’s

Elsewhere, Prince Harry marked Father’s Day in California.

On Sunday, his wife Meghan Markle shared an adorable photo to her Instagram account.

It showed a beaming Harry cuddling Archie and Lilibet. Archie was sweetly sporting an England football top amid the World Cup, while Lilibet wore an all-white outfit as she wrapped her arms around her father and brother.

Meghan wrote: “They’re so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The one detail that sets Harry and William apart

Despite both celebrating Father’s Day with their children, one thing clearly separates the brothers on the occasion.

William could more easily spend time with his own father, King Charles.

For Harry, that is much harder from the US. If he marked the day with the king, a video call seemed the most likely option.

That distance remains one of the biggest differences in their lives. Even so, the heart of the day may still have matched.

Read more: Prince Harry dealt fresh blow over ‘deeply betrayed’ brother William as he gears up for UK ‘reunion’

There may also be another royal family moment ahead. It has been reported that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children will come to the UK soon for Harry’s appearance at the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

If Charles sees his grandchildren during that visit, it would mark the second known meeting with Lilibet since she was born in 2021.

As reported in HELLO!, the brothers now live very different lives. But their Father’s Day celebrations still seem to share the same warm, low-key spirit.

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