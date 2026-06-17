Update shared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘UK visit with Archie and Lilibet’ and King Charles will be thrilled

Fresh claims about a possible UK visit by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggest the couple could return to Britain within weeks alongside their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The reported trip would centre on Harry’s One Year To Go Invictus Games events in Birmingham in mid-July.

It could also mark Meghan’s first major public appearance in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Sources claim Meghan and Harry could return to Britain soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle UK visit linked to Invictus Games event

According to reports, the Sussex family is expected to travel from Montecito, California, for the Birmingham event ahead of the next Invictus Games.

The games themselves are due to take place in Birmingham from July 10 to 17, 2027. Meanwhile, the One Year To Go celebrations are set for this summer.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games role explained Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. The competition has become one of his most high-profile charitable commitments since stepping back from royal duties. A short explainer could outline how the Games began, why Birmingham is hosting the 2027 event, and why the One Year To Go celebrations matter in the wider Invictus calendar. Founded by Prince Harry in 2014

Supports recovery and rehabilitation through sport

Birmingham is due to host the Games in July 2027

The summer event mentioned in the article is a One Year To Go milestone

A source quoted by News.com.au said Harry has felt deep sadness about not being able to bring Meghan and the children back to Britain in recent years.

The source said Harry has wanted Archie and Lilibet to see the country where he grew up and spend time with more relatives. They added that he would love to show the children his homeland, which they described as a natural wish for any parent.

They claimed: “It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first,” a source close to Harry told news.com.au of his decision.

“He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Security concerns have overshadowed any return

However, questions have continued to hang over any family visit because of Harry’s long-running security battle in the UK.

In May 2025, it was confirmed that Harry lost his legal fight over protection in Britain after his automatic police security was removed following his royal exit six years ago.

Harry had previously said, “my life is at stake”, and he also claimed he could not imagine bringing Meghan and the children back to Britain under those circumstances.

However, a royal source has now told The Sun that the conditions needed for a safe return have now been met, whatever those arrangements may be.

ED! has contacted representatives for the duke and duchess for comment.

Why the trip would matter to the royal family

If the visit goes ahead, it would be significant for several reasons. First, Meghan has not returned to the UK since September 2022, when she and Harry extended their trip after Queen Elizabeth II died. They stepped out to speak to mourners and attended her state funeral on September 19, 2022.

Also, Archie and Lilibet have only been in Britain together once since the family moved to the US. That visit came during the late queen’s platinum jubilee in June 2022.

Lilibet was born in California, and her only UK trip so far was that jubilee visit. During that stay, she celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with family and friends.

That occasion also marked the only time King Charles has seen his grandchildren in person since Harry and Meghan moved across the Atlantic.

Will King Charles finally reunite with Archie and Lilibet soon? (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Hopes of healing family ties

As a result, any new family trip could carry personal importance beyond the Invictus schedule.

The reported visit comes as Harry continues efforts to improve relations with his father.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new statement following major UK decision: ‘A welcome step forward’

Last September, Harry and the king held a long-awaited meeting at Clarence House during one of the Duke’s charity visits to Britain.

Although that reunion was brief, it was their first face-to-face meeting in 18 months. Therefore, it raised hopes that the strained relationship might begin to mend.

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