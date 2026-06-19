Debbie Webster’s future in Coronation Street explained as dementia symptoms intensify

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, June 19) took a troubling turn for Debbie Webster, as she woke from a disturbing nightmare convinced her own family wanted her dead.

With Carl and Kevin’s missing gun continuing to cause tension, Debbie’s fears escalated dramatically, as she imagined her loved ones could even use it to ‘put her out of her misery’ as her dementia worsens.

As her condition continues to become more difficult to manage, fans are also looking ahead to what is known about Debbie’s eventual exit from the ITV soap.

Debbie messed up at work (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Webster’s terrifying nightmare in Corrie

With Carl and Ronnie still searching for the missing weapon in Coronation Street, Debbie jolted awake after a deeply unsettling dream. She feared what the future might hold.

She opened up to Ronnie, who tried to calm her fears by reassuring her that nobody wanted her dead. However, Debbie’s paranoia only seemed to intensify.

At the hotel where she works, things quickly began to slip as she mixed up a flower order for an event. She then insisted Tracy put it right, despite it being her own mistake.

Later, Debbie made another blunder at a gender reveal event, accidentally revealing the baby’s sex before the big moment. Things then took a further alarming turn when she heard a loud noise and began shouting about the gun, terrified someone was coming for her.

Tracy questioned whether Debbie should still be working as this was far beyond just a bad day.

Back at home, Ronnie stepped in once more to comfort Debbie, as she looked through family photos and voiced her growing worry that the day she forgets everyone’s names is getting closer.

Debbie’s journey will continue into next year (Credit: ITV)

What we know about Sue Devaney’s Coronation Street exit as Debbie Webster

While Debbie’s dementia symptoms are clearly worsening on screen, there is still plenty of story ahead before Sue Devaney eventually bows out of the ITV soap.

Her exit storyline is currently set to continue well into 2027, meaning viewers still have a significant amount of time with Debbie on screen.

Speaking to RadioTimes last year, Sue Devaney confirmed: “We wanted to do the diagnosis and get that sorted and then do the journey of living with dementia…

“She’s not going anywhere yet! I know the story is going to go on well into 2027, so Debbie’s not going anywhere.”

For now, Debbie remains very much part of Coronation Street, but when the time does eventually come for her emotional exit, it is safe to say viewers will be reaching for the tissues.

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