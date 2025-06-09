Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Debbie collapses amid dementia confession

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Debbie Webster collapses as she’s forced to tell her loved ones about her dementia diagnosis.

Elsewhere, Brody suffers an epileptic fit as Lisa Swain withholds his medication.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 1. Dee-Dee bonds with Laila

When James complains that Laila kept him up in the night, Dee-Dee offers to help look after her and ends up bonding with her.

Later on, Dee-Dee opens a letter and finds out that Laila needs her vaccinations. But, she realises she’ll have to take her on her own as James is away.

Dee-Dee finds the appointment emotional, later returning back home and realising she might not be strong enough to go through with her planned radio interview on black women’s maternity experiences.

Later on, both James and Dee-Dee clash over Laila. But, what’s really affecting Dee-Dee here? And will she confide in her brother?

2. Lisa’s stern with Brody

With Brody annoying Daniel and frustrating Lisa Swain, Lisa ends up arresting him for harassment.

While at the police station, Brody empties his pockets and hands over some white pills. He doesn’t inform Lisa of what they are though.

Brody’s then left alone as he tries to let Lisa know that he needs his medication.

However, he then ends up having an epileptic fit in his cell…

Coronation Street spoilers next week 3. Debbie lashes out

Bernie suggests a few drinks at the hotel to Debbie so that they’ll keep their distance from Ronnie.

The friends then spot Brody and his mate having a drink. When Debbie asks Brody for his ID, he fails to show it.

Frustrated, Debbie grabs the drink off Brody and smashes it on the bar…

4. Maria accuses Lou

Maria heads to the salon and tells him she’s been released pending further investigations. She then accuses Lou Michaelis of reporting her to the police.

With Lou promising Gary that she didn’t report Maria, Gary tries to keep the peace by offering to buy her a drink. But, will this actually make things worse?

5. Todd wants answers

Todd heads on a drunken night out with Sean and Billy and takes a photo of the three of them, posting it online. Sean checks the dating app on his phone and is stunned to see Theo’s profile on there.

Todd and Theo then have words, with Theo then suggesting that someone is messing with them in a bid to split them up. Later on, Todd takes Theo to the Rovers’ Drag Night.

Todd’s not happy with Theo being preoccupied responding to Millie’s messages, while Theo’s not happy to learn that Todd and Billy used to be an item. Todd acts by switching Theo’s phone to airplane mode…

Theo’s furious when he finds out what Todd’s done, realising that Danielle has been trying to contact him because Millie’s in hospital.

6. Millie wants her dad back

Back at No.11, Millie tells Theo that she’s unhappy living with Danielle. Theo then suggests that she stays with them for longer.

Afterwards, Millie makes it clear to Todd that she’ll stop at nothing for her dad to return home to their family. Should Todd be worried?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 7. Debbie collapses

Debbie’s got a lot on her plate as she forgets to pay at the cafe, before rearranging the awards ceremony to be held at Speed Daal due to a flood at the hotel.

Debbie has her eyes on both Leanne and Ronnie, and Abi and Carl before collapsing.

Kevin and Abi both tell Debbie that she needs to go to hospital. But, Debbie tries to stop their panic by telling them that she already knows what’s the matter with her – she has dementia. How will her loved ones react to this news?

