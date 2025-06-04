Affair looming? Carl and Abi’s chemistry heats up in Coronation Street twist

Abi and Carl almost kissed in Coronation Street this evening (Wednesday, June 4), but is an affair on the cards for Kevin’s wife and half-brother?

Carl’s certain Abi has feelings for him despite Abi telling him that she’s not interested.

But, this is soapland, making affairs rather unavoidable. So, will Carl and Abi give into temptation?

Abi and Carl’s chemistry in Coronation Street

This evening, Carl continued to flirt with Tracy Barlow much to Abi’s annoyance. Tracy even told Abi that if things kept going the way they were, she’d soon be joining the Webster family herself.

Carl then approached Abi and quizzed her on the words she had with Tracy, asking her why she was trying to put her off him.

With Abi in a stage of ‘denial’ over her feelings towards Carl, Carl tried to get her to give into temptation by suggesting that Kevin was too ‘safe’ for her.

The pair then almost kissed but a phone call from the hospital stopped them from doing so, with Abi finding out that Kevin Webster had collapsed.

Later on, with Kev back at home, Abi had a lot of thinking to do after telling Carl to stay away and leave her alone.

Carl and Abi ‘set for affair’ in Coronation Street

With Kevin undergoing chemotherapy, Abi’s attention has turned to his half-brother Carl who rocked up a few months ago.

Carl and Abi started flirting in the Freschos carpark before they realised who they actually were and the family link between each other.

Since then, they’ve been trying to avoid their attraction towards each other. But, The Sun has reported that Carl and Abi’s connection will develop into an affair.

A source told the publication: “It’s the ultimate betrayal, sleeping with your husband’s hunky, younger brother but Abi just can’t help herself.”

So, it seems Abi and Carl will end up not only giving into temptation and kissing, but actually sleeping together… How long will it stay a secret for though?

