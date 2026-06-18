Penny and Vinny’s lives are about to come crashing down, and EastEnders fans just aren’t ready

Tonight’s EastEnders delivered some rare good news for Penny and Vinny as they joined Gina and Harry for drinks and celebrated an exciting new chapter.

But viewers know there’s a huge secret hanging over the group, and many are convinced the drama is only just getting started.

Vinny asked Penny to move in with him earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Penny worried about how to tell Gina she was moving

After Vinny asked her to move in with him earlier this week, Penny was on cloud nine. However, she was worried about how she would break the news to her best friend and housemate, Gina.

Meanwhile, Harry and Kojo decided they should ask Gina to move in with them – oblivious to the fact Penny was also planning to move.

Gina was thrilled when Harry asked her to come and live with him. But she worried about how to tell Penny, especially with a baby on the way. Little did Penny and Gina know, they both wanted to tell each other the same thing!

Today’s episode saw Vinny and Penny decide to organise drinks with Harry and Gina so they could break the news about their move. However, when the time came, Harry beat them to it. Before they could make their annoouncement, Harry revealed Gina was moving in with him and Kojo.

It was understandably welcome news to Penny, and the friends all toasted to their new living arrangements. However, little do they know that everything is about to blow up in their faces.

Harry and Gina were worried about how to break their moving news to Penny (Credit: BBC)

How much longer can Penny hide the truth?

With the secret that Harry is likely to be the father of Penny’s baby just waiting to be revealed, it is only a matter of time before things go very wrong for Gina, Harry, Penny and Vinny.

Fans love the friendship dynamic between the two couples, and they’re fuming that this is all about to change for a plot twist that no one wants.

Not only will Vinny lose his chance to be a dad, but Gina and Penny’s friendship would be over.

Gina is also still in a fragile state after Eddie’s death. Added to that, Harry is constantly at risk of relapsing. Gina and Harry are one another’s rocks right now. But, if they were to split over the baby secret, they each have a high risk of spiralling.

Fans are convinced that Penny’s baby secret isn’t the only twist to come. They also think the fall-out could see Harry hit rock bottom once again…

EastEnders fans are worried about that the future holds for Penny and Vinny (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are fuming about the inevitable fall-out

Fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over the upcoming storyline…

“I’m not ready for the fallout of this. EastEnders is going to destroy one of the best friendship dynamics and two of the show’s strongest couples for a baby twist that wasn’t even needed,” pointed out one annoyed fan.

A second fan agreed. “Gina moving in with Harry and Kojo sets the wheels in motion for Penny’s baby secret to come to light, and I’m not here for it!”

“Harry is going to struggle if he finds out he is going to be a dad. Gina told him that she might not want kids… now Penny having his baby is going to see him straight back in rehab,” said a third fan.

While a final viewer simply said: “This is the calm before the storm. I’m not ready for what lies ahead.”

For now, Penny and Vinny may be enjoying their happy moment, but fans are bracing themselves for the consequences when the truth finally comes out.

And if viewers are right, the baby secret may not be the only shock still to come.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bea splits up Billy and Honey