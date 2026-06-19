Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien ‘finds happiness again’ with Irish influencer

Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien has reportedly been spotted sharing a kiss with a well-known Irish TikToker and paramedic, just months after her split from her ex last year.

While her on-screen alter ego Sarah Platt is currently dealing with plenty of drama on the cobbles, Tina’s real-life situation appears to be heading in a far happier direction.

It seems the actress may have a new man in her life. And, some fans might even recognise him already.

Tina looks very happy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien ‘kisses’ Irish influencer Rory Martin

The Sun has reported that Tina O’Brien has sparked a new romantic connection with Irish influencer Rory Martin, who boasts close to half a million followers on TikTok, along with a further 155,000 on Instagram.

Tina was seen kissing Rory last week, with the paramedic and social media personality now confirmed as the mystery man in question.

Rory regularly shares updates from his life online. He shares content ranging from guitar playing to golf updates, alongside his work as a paramedic.

It’s understood the pair already follow each other on social media. Although, it is not known exactly when their connection first began. However, Tina was said to look smitten as she kissed Rory in Cheshire last Thursday.

Tina’s got a new guy in her life (Credit: ITV)

Tina O’Brien’s recent split from ex Adam Fadlé

In September 2025, Tina went Instagram official with her partner Adam Fadlé, sharing loved-up holiday snaps at the time.

But by November, reports suggested the couple had split after four months together. Tina also removed all traces of Adam from her social media accounts.

A friend of Tina’s told the Daily Mail at the time: “Tina loved being with Adam, it was exactly what she needed after her marriage ended.

“They had fun together, and he was refreshingly different from her previous partners. But she soon realised her heart wasn’t fully in it and didn’t want to invest in something she knew deep down wasn’t going anywhere.

“Adam was disappointed, as he felt differently, but accepted it when Tina deleted all their photos from Instagram.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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