Davina McCall has shared an emotional tribute to her dad on Father’s Day.

The TV legend’s father, Andrew, died peacefully in February 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

At the time, Davina honoured her dad on Instagram, writing: “He was the best Dad I could ever wish for. My sister and I hit the jackpot. He always made time for us, opened his ( and my amazing mummas) house to all our friends, temporarily adopted mates of mine that needed help.”

She added: “He lived life. He loved us. And we loved him. With all our hearts. He leaves an enormous hole in our lives.”

Davina’s dad died in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina McCall shares tribute to dad Andrew

In an Instagram post uploaded on Father’s Day (June 21), Davina shared a young photo of herself alongside her look-alike dad.

To mark the occasion, the former Big Brother host penned a new tribute.

“Miss you Daddy …. Thank you for being a great Dad to me and Milly @millyhall x and stepdad to Caroline and granddad …. for being wise, and patient with me and helping me prep every home I moved into!!!” she wrote.

Davina continued: “For encouraging me to go for my dreams… for really really making me laugh … and for visiting me in hospital after my brain tumour, I know it wasn’t actually you ….. but it really really felt like it was xx it was lovely.”

In November 2024, Davina underwent successful brain surgery to remove a rare, benign 14mm colloid cyst.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

‘Sending you big hugs of love’

Davina’s post didn’t go unnoticed by her 2.1 million followers, who rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Thinking of you and all our beloved Dads up there in the stars… hope they are all having a wonderful chin wag together as they gaze down upon us, forever holding our hands and guiding us,” one user wrote.

“You are the image of him. Beautiful memories x,” another person shared.

“You’re his double,” a third remarked.

“Sending you big hugs of love @davinamccall,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘Brace yourselves!’ Davina McCall issues warning as she faces backlash for ‘naked’ BRITs dress

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