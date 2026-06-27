Dec Donnelly addresses his ‘questionable’ behaviour as he’s filmed at concert

Dec Donnelly has spoken out about his “questionable” behaviour while at a Harry Styles concert.

The presenter headed to London’s Wembley Stadium last weekend to see the former One Direction star at his Together, Together tour.

And now, the TV star has opened up about the gig, and addressed his “questionable” dancing in videos that have since made their rounds on social media…

Dec headed to the Harry Styles concert last week (Credit: YouTube / Hanging Out With Ant & Dec)

Dec Donnelly on seeing Harry Styles live

Speaking on the latest episode of Hanging Out With Ant & Dec – which was filmed and shared to Ant and Dec’s X account – Dec said: “I went to Wembley Stadium to see Mr. Harry Styles.

“What a gig. He’s very good, isn’t he? … Yeah, such a good show. And he did it all in brown trousers, a blue shirt and a yellow tie.

“I thought we were going to get a costume change. We didn’t get it. He stayed with the geography supply teacher look all the way through. But he pulls it off, doesn’t he? He’s so good.”

Any footage of my questionable dancing at @Harry_Styles ’ concert is purely AI-generated pic.twitter.com/pkrNCcOd1F — antanddec (@antanddec) June 25, 2026

Dec addresses his ‘questionable’ dancing

He then went on: “But I was in a very swanky box watching it. Next door was in the box was another podcast, The Girls Bathroom. next door. And I have to say, they were delightful. They were really, really sweet girls.

“And they’ve done this thing, which we should have thought of, they ran a competition on the podcast and all the competition winners got to come with them to the box and watch the Harry Styles gig. which was very nice of them to do that.

“It did mean I was watching Harry Styles in a next to a box full of competition winners, who were all filming the show and themselves on TikTok. So inadvertently, there are videos of me on TikTok, dancing to Harry Styles in Wembley on Saturday night.”

Someone off-screen then replied to Dec: “I’ve seen them,” in which Dec replied: “I’m quite a good mover, aren’t I?”

The video was jokingly captioned: “Any footage of my questionable dancing at @Harry_Styles ’ concert is purely AI-generated.”

Read more: Dec Donnelly breaks silence on claims he’s ‘welcomed twins’ in podcast chat with Ant

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