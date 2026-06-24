Harry Styles’ promise to his fans as he makes caring plea at concert

Harry Styles’ concert-goers got a heartfelt promise from the singer as he opened another huge night at Wembley Stadium in scorching heat last night.

The former One Direction star took to the stage on Tuesday for night six of his 12-date Wembley residency. London sweltered as the UK braced for extreme temperatures.

Harry addressed the crowd right away. He told the 80,000 fans: “We’re going to look after each other, please try and stay hydrated. If you need anything at any point, please let me know, we can stop at anytime.”

He kept things upbeat, but he did not drop the message. Harry added: “It’s all good. We’re gonna look after each other, have fun, dance, get sweaty, sing, scream if you wanna go faster.”

Harry is currently performing in London (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Why this Harry Styles urged his fans to be careful

The Health Security Agency issued a red health alert and warned of a “risk to life for even the healthy population”.

Forecasters expected temperatures to hit 33C in Wembley at 5pm when doors opened. They still expected around 31C when Harry stepped on stage at 8.05pm.

Support act Shania Twain warmed up the crowd before he arrived. Harry then stepped out in his signature short shorts, a teal blazer and an orange shirt.

Wembley also moved quickly to help fans cope. The stadium relaxed its water bottle policy and allowed metal or hard plastic bottles inside.

Staff sold half-price water in the venue and information points also offered free sun cream.

Videos shared by Wembley Stadium showed water mist spraying over the crowd before the show began. Fans got some relief before the main event started.

The Wembley show was scorching

This Harry Styles concert was not just a singalong. It also demanded plenty from fans, especially in that heat.

The Odd Company assessed the setlist and studied each track’s estimated BPM and duration. It also factored in average step counts to and from the stadium.

That analysis claimed fans match the energy output of running a 10K in 60 minutes by just over halfway through the show. By the end, the effort almost reaches HYROX-level exertion.

That made Harry’s hydration plea feel even more important.

Harry issued an important message (Credit: @broadimage / SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, the heatwave had already disrupted daily life. Some schools cancelled trips and set work for pupils to do at home.

The Army also cancelled ceremonial operations in London and Windsor to protect soldiers’ wellbeing. South Eastern Railway urged passengers to travel only if “absolutely necessary” because of likely disruption.

And fans still cannot stop talking about what Harry did before the show

Harry also grabbed attention away from the stage. Fans spotted him running 10km from his home in Hampstead to Wembley before Friday’s two-hour show.

A TikTok clip posted by @paigealicex showed the singer heading towards the stadium in a grey sweatshirt and purple shorts. The fan wrote: “Harry Styles running to his own show. I was too stunned to speak.”

Harry’s love of running is well known. He completed the Tokyo Marathon in 3:24:07 and later ran the Berlin Marathon in a personal best of 2:59:13.

He previously explained why the sport means so much to him. He said: “So then running also became my processing place for all of that. Really being by myself.”

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