Harry Styles shares emotional speech on stage and we can’t help but think of Liam Payne

Liam Payne was on many fans’ minds after Harry Styles delivered an emotional speech during his Wembley Stadium show. In the middle of his record-breaking London residency, Harry paused the concert and reflected on how fragile life can feel, in remarks that appeared to echo the loss of his former One Direction bandmate.

Harry, 32, is currently playing a 12-night run in London. However, it was his heartfelt words between songs that drew the biggest reaction on Wednesday night.

Harry has previously opened up about the loss of Liam (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

Harry Styles and Liam Payne: Wembley speech strikes an emotional note

Addressing the crowd, Harry said: “I’ve been letting a lot of life happen and having some stuff land on me and as these things were happening just sort of feeling how beautiful, and difficult and inspiring and fragile life can be.”

He then told fans: “I have never felt more hopeful being in these rooms with you about the future than I am today.”

He added: “It feels like the start of something rather than the end of something and what you guys create together is incredibly special and I hope you know that.”

Although Harry did not name Liam directly during the speech, the comments quickly prompted thoughts of the singer’s grief following Liam Payne’s death.

Liam died aged 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Harry Styles has spoken before about grief after Liam Payne’s death

This is not the first time Harry has opened up about the difficult period he has faced away from the spotlight. Last month in Amsterdam, he also spoke candidly to fans about the highs and lows of recent years.

He said: “There are some wonderful things that happened to me and there were some difficult things that happened to me.”

Liam tragically died in October of 2024 (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

He continued: “I lost some friends over the last couple of years. For me having some time to let these big moments happen I have realised how fragile, beautiful, wonderful, hard, gross, inspiring all of the things life can be.”

He finished that message by saying: “I hope being in this room together tonight, we can create some good energy together.”

One Direction star previously shared how Liam’s passing affected him

Harry has also spoken more directly about Liam in an earlier interview with DJ Zane Lowe. In that conversation, he described the pain of losing someone so close to him.

He said: “It’s so difficult to lose a friend. It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways.”

He also admitted: “I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people own part of your grief in a way.”

Then Harry explained the pressure of grieving in public. He said: “I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being aware of a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you’re not feeling what you’re feeling, you know?”

Perhaps most movingly, he said of Liam: “I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great.”

He added: “What happened was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?’ And I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest.”

Harry’s Wembley residency makes history

Meanwhile, Harry opened his sold-out Wembley residency on Friday as part of his Together Together tour. The shows celebrate his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.

In addition, the London run has already made history as the longest single-artist residency ever staged at Wembley Stadium.

Read more: One Direction fans left sobbing as Liam Payne’s girlfriend shares emotional unseen video of late star: ‘Hope heaven is treating you well’

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