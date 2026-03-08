Inside Harry Styles’ triple loss after he breaks silence on death of Liam Payne

Harry Styles has opened up about the death of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne for the first time ever. But heartbreakingly, this wasn’t the first loss he has experienced.

Tonight (March 8), Harry’s One Night Only performance from Manchester will be airing on Netflix, giving fans a chance to see the music he has worked on over the last few years – after fans were left fuming at the star recently.

But behind-the-scenes, over the years, Harry has actually been faced with quite a lot of grief, losing a few people close to him.

Harry has finally spoken about Liam Payne’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry Styles say about death of Liam Payne?

Ahead of his album, Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally, coming out, Harry spoke to Zane Lowe about creating new music, and what he got up to during his break from the spotlight, which is also when he started dating Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz.

Heartbreakingly, during his break, One Direction star Liam Payne died at 31 years old, after falling from a third-storey hotel balcony in Argentina.

Following his death, each member of One Direction released their own personal statement, and a joint statement. But now, Harry has actually spoken about the heartbreak for the first time.

He told Zane Lowe: “Even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even. I think there was a period when he passed away, where I really struggled with kind of like, acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like, own part of grief. I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away.

“And then, suddenly, being aware there’s a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you are not feeling what you’re feeling.”

He went on to explain Liam had the “kindest heart and just wanted to be great”.

Harry heartbreakingly admitted it made him look at his own life, and see what he could be doing differently.

He said: “It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself ‘Okay, what do I want to do?’ I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away, is by living your life to the fullest.”

Harry and Caroline were seeing each other in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Caroline Flack’s heartbreaking death

Heartbreakingly, years before Liam’s death, TV presenter, Caroline Flack tragically passed away. And during the early years of One Direction, Harry and Caroline were seemingly in a relationship.

In 2011, it’s believed Harry finally got a chance to tell Caroline that he was interested in her, and the pair were then spotted together on dates.

However, the relationship didn’t appear to last too long, as Caroline reportedly ended it just before Christmas of that same year. But the pair remained friends and on good terms.

But in 2020, Caroline Flack tragically died by suicide. While he never spoke about her death publicly, three days after the heartbreak, the BRIT awards took place, and many believe Harry was paying tribute to Caroline through his outfit choice.

He wore a black suit, and had a black ribbon on his lapel, which is a traditional symbol of mourning.

Harry’s stepfather married his mum in 2013 (Credit: Seb / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Harry Styles also lost his step-dad

But the first public loss Harry experienced was that of his stepfather, Robin Twist, who passed away aged 57, in 2017, six months after bandmate Louis Tomlinson lost his own mum.

Robin married Harry’s mum, Anne, in 2013, and Harry previously admitted his best man speech was “the most nerve-wracking thing” he has ever done.

From the very beginning of One Direction, Robin would post on social media quite a lot, about his support and how proud he was of Harry.

Again, Harry did not speak out about the devastating death, but his reps did release a statement at the time. It read: “Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Watch Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester on Netflix from 7pm on Sunday (March 8).

