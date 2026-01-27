Hopping mad Harry Styles’ fans boycotting star’s tour over ‘insane’ move

Harry Styles has made his comeback after two years by announcing a new tour, but as the first batch of tickets have gone on sale, fans are already “boycotting” the star.

Back in 2023, Harry Styles closed his Love On Tour, and proceeded to take a hiatus from the public celebrity life. But just last week, he shocked fans by releasing his brand new single, Aperture, and announced a huge tour.

Unlike before, Harry revealed he would only be playing in a few locations. But he would be doing quite a lot of nights at each. Immediately, this didn’t go down well with fans. And things only got worse when the first batch of tickets went on sale on Monday (January 26), because fans finally got to see the prices.

Harry Styles tour ticket prices

Instead of doing a full world tour, Harry Styles will essentially be doing mini residencies in six different countries. He will perform eight nights in Amsterdam, eight in London, two in Brazil, two in Mexico. He then moves the tour to New York City, where he will perform 30 nights. The tour then ends in Australia, with two nights in Sydney and two nights in Melbourne.

Fans were immediately annoyed as the few countries actually mean that it will immediately cost them more to attend. Previously, Harry – who is currently dating Zoe Kravitz – has embarked on world tour’s, meaning he would be in a lot of different cities. But now, fans have to factor in travel and hotel prices.

This entire week, presale is happening for the Harry Styles tour. And when fans finally managed to get to the front of the virtual queue (some fans were waiting for over an hour), they were appalled to discover the prices.

Originally, it was advertised that tickets would be between £45 – £500. But fans were in for a shock when they saw the cheapest tickets available were £85. And they were for restrictive viewing at the very top of Wembley Stadium.

It’s been well documented that Harry Styles’ fans love to dance at his concerts, so many wanted to relive that again and get their usual standing tickets. But that seemed quite impossible for some.

Ticketmaster was selling the standing tour tickets for hundreds of pounds. The prices seemed to range from £300 all the way up to £700.

The one thing to note is that Ticketmaster has a ‘dynamic pricing’ section, where prices can rise based on real-time demand. But following backlash from the Oasis concerts, new rules stated that Ticketmaster must inform fans when this is happening. However, nobody seemed to get that notification.

But for the first time, Harry Styles’ fans actually weren’t all willing to spend the money for his tour tickets. And they took to social media to share their upset and frustration. It comes after the star has been also earning quite a lot of money on his sex toy line.

Fans turn on the star

Instead of paying the huge prices, fans decided that the tour wasn’t actually worth it. Taking to social media, users spoke about how annoyed they were at Harry for the prices.

One fan penned: “No artist needs to be charging £200 for seats or £700 for a VIP experience when it’s just a lanyard. I love Harry but the way some artists are making live music so inaccessible to their fans and the people who helped them get here is so sad.”

Another added: “I am usually Harry’s number one defender but these ticket prices are really not sitting with me. There is no way he is oblivious to it either. Some of the prices are literally more than people’s rent. It is insane.”

“Harry Styles. I love you but there is definitely something wrong with your ticket prices. I don’t know who came up with such ridiculous prices but [bleep] you,” a third angry fan posted.

A fourth wrote: “Hey, Harry Styles, as someone who has loved you for almost 14 years and went to all of your tours, I am at a loss for words over how much you and your team seem to have lost touch with reality in terms of residency shows and ticket prices. Music should be accessible. Remember how you started.”

Some fans have even gone as far to say they will not be attending his tour dates at all, and are encouraging others to do the same so that he knows it is not okay.

One said: “The problem with these prices is actually that people are all still thinking of buying the tickets. Harry and his team can ask for this amount of money because we keep paying it no matter what. It’s only if we all boycott that we will be able to get things to change.”

“Can everyone not buy Harry Styles tour tickets so that the prices can come down? There’s no way he can sell out if we all collectively boycott these prices,” another added.

However, the first few presale events have sold out, so there are still some Harry Styles fans willing to spend the money. Other presale events are taking place this week, with the general sale happening on January 30.

