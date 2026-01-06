One Direction stars’ travel series ‘confirmed’ as members spotted filming together

One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have been spotted filming together in an unearthed picture as their reported documentary is seemingly ‘confirmed’.

From 2010 to 2015, Louis and Zayn were both members of the successful X-Factor band, One Direction. But when Zayn chose to leave in March 2015, things between the pair got quite frayed.

Louis and Zayn went on to have quite a few public online rows, and didn’t speak to each other for several years. However, after the tragic death of bandmate Liam Payne, the pair have seemingly got back in touch.

Louis and Zayn reunited for the first time in 10 years (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

Are Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik filming a documentary?

Back in October, it was revealed by Deadline that One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are set to make a documentary.

It’s believed to be a travel documentary. But as the pair head across the US, they are expected to discuss their years of not speaking, along with the heartbreaking death of Liam.

Liam died back in 2024 after falling from a third-floor hotel room window in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31-years-old.

However, it’s expected that it will only feature Louis and Zayn. Harry Styles and Niall Horan will not be a part of it.

After initial news broke, fans were desperate for Louis or Zayn to confirm it themselves. And while they haven’t directly said it’s true, Louis has spoken about working with Zayn for the first time in 10 years.

Speaking on BBC radio in December, Louis was asked about the project, and he tried to remain as secretive as possible.

He admitted: “Yes. But I can’t really say too much about it but it has been pretty cool. It’s not very often I am coy, so allow me to be coy for a second.” But Louis went on to confirm he was the one driving.

Zayn left the band in 2015 (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

One Direction members spotted filming together

But fans still didn’t know much about what was happening. However, new images of Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, alongside a film crew have been posted online. And it’s safe to say fans are very excited.

Taking to TikTok, a fan posted a video of Louis and Zayn riding on a ricksaw in New Orleans. In another TikTok posting photos, Louis and Zayn could be seen being filmed professionally while playing darts in Tennessee.

One fan commented: “OMG. I can’t wait for this.”

Another added: “This makes me so happy. I am so excited.”

Fans also took to X to comment on the photos, expressing their happiness at the documentary.

One posted: “The war between them is finally over. I never thought this day would come.”

“I love this so much, it makes me so excited” another added.

Some fans even think there is potentially a collab between the pair on Louis’ upcoming album which will be released later this month.

Read more: Louis Tomlinson hits out at ‘hurtful’ comments over mother’s tragic death aged 43

What do you think of One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik reuniting for a documentary? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.