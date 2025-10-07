Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on ‘impossible’ grief for Liam Payne: ‘I was cross with the world’

It’s almost been a year since One Direction star Liam Payne’s tragic death, and now bandmate Louis Tomlinson has opened up on the grief he felt.

On October 16, it will be the anniversary of when Liam Payne tragically fell to his death from a third-storey balcony in Argentina.

His death broke the hearts of millions worldwide, including his former One Direction bandmates. Each of them posted a heartbreaking tribute to the 32-year-old singer at the time but none have ever spoken about it. However, in a new interview, Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his grief process.

Louis Tomlinson’s ‘impossible’ grief

Louis Tomlinson has started teasing his new era of music. But during an interview with Rolling Stone, he opened up about the tough year that he had which inspired his new album. And that included the death of Liam Payne.

Louis and Liam were often spotted together over the years since One Direction ended, and both explained how they actually became closer after the band.

I had never experienced losing a friend before.

Speaking about Liam’s death, Louis emotionally admitted: “Losing Liam was incredibly hard for me. It was impossibly difficult for me to deal with losing him. I had never experienced losing a friend before.”

Louis took the opportunity to reveal what Liam was like as a person, and admitted he found the world “misunderstood” him.

He explained: “He was just a very misunderstood person, I think, from a public perspective. If there is ever any judgement on his character, nine times out of ten, you can reflect on that. And the reflection is that he was someone who just wanted to be liked.”

During his grieving process for Liam, Louis admitted that he didn’t treat the public the best. He was once referenced by Robbie Williams, who met a flight attendant on a plane and they told him he was nicer than Louis – as he had declined taking a photo with them. At the time, Robbie stood up for Louis, but now Louis has admitted he didn’t handle the situation the best.

He told the outlet: “I was right in the middle of my grief. I felt cross with the world, to be honest. What’s tough in that situation is that you know there’s no other answer other than: ‘Sorry, I’m being a [bleep].'”

Louis expected to discuss Liam’s death in new documentary

Elsewhere in the interview, Louis admitted he doesn’t think a One Direction reunion would ever happen after Liam’s death, as it “would feel like something else”.

However, before Liam passed away, Louis explained that he “always” thought a reunion of some kind would happen.

He admitted that things are “more complicated” now and he “can’t see” a point in his life where he would “feel comfortable” with a reunion.

While a One Direction reunion seems off the table, Louis has since reunited with former bandmember Zayn Malik, 10 years after their hugely public fall-out.

The pair have been reportedly filming a travel documentary for Netflix, set to air in 2026. It’s believed they will speak about their argument, along with fatherhood and how they dealt with the loss of Liam.

