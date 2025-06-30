Inside Harry Styles’ rollercoaster love life as star filmed kissing mystery woman at Glastonbury

One Direction star Harry Styles has been spotted kissing a mystery woman at Glastonbury, sparking relationship rumours.

According to The Sun, the pair arrived separately, but were spotted getting close very quick, with a source even explaining Harry “only had eyes” for her.

Over the years, Harry has had quite the turbulent love life, and the mystery woman is the first person he has been linked to following his split from actress Taylor Russell last May.

But who has Harry Styles dated before his Glastonbury kiss? Let’s have a look.

Caroline Flack

Way back in 2011, fresh off the X-Factor, 17-year-old Harry reportedly dated 32-year-old Caroline Flack.

Harry shared his interest for Caroline while on The X-Factor, and even got his friend who worked on the after-show to send tweets to Caroline to show his interest.

The pair then dated for three months, in which they met each other’s families and were said to be smitten.

While both Harry and Caroline kept quiet, the TV presenter who died by suicide in 2020, opened up on the trolling she received due to the age-gap.

She wrote in her autobiography: “There was an actual voodoo doll that went out with arrows pointing to all the bits of the body, pointing out all the things wrong with you.”

But their romance cooled off as One Direction headed on their first US tour, and it was reported to be a “mutual decision”. But it’s believed the pair stayed friends, up until Caroline’s tragic death.

Taylor Swift

In 2012, Harry had what is probably still one of his most talked about relationships ever, with Taylor Swift.

The pair, often called ‘Haylor’ dated for a whirlwind three months from late 2012 to early 2013.

They began dating after Harry visited Taylor while she was rehearsing for her own performance on The X-Factor. And they weren’t shy with their PDA backstage.

From then, they were constantly spotted together on dates in New York.

Harry Styles opened up about that particular date with his girlfriend in 2017. He told Rolling Stone: “I think relationships are hard at any age. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple. Yes, it was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Harry and Taylor were filmed by fans having a kiss in Time’s Square following her performance on New Year’s Rockin Eve.

But just a week later, sources confirmed that the pair split. And not long after that Taylor released 1989 – an album seemingly about the pair’s relationship.

Kendall Jenner

One of the longest relationships for Harry was when he dated Kendall Jenner on-and-off from 2013 to 2019.

Although they never confirmed their relationship, photos of the pair together on a boat were shared by members of Kendall’s family, and paps.

In 2016, Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight that she thought they were dating, but didn’t know if they had “defined” their relationship.

When Harry released his first solo album, he confirmed to Rolling Stone that Kendall was “a huge part” of the album.

Despite going their separate ways, Harry and Kendall remained close friends, and have even appeared on James Cordon’s Late Late show together. And Kendall has appeared at Harry’s concerts.

There is little known about Harry and Camille’s one year relationship from July 2017 to July 2018.

The pair kept things very private. But it’s still a notable romance as Harry included a voicemail from Camille in his song, Cherry, taken from his 2019 album – which explores the themes of heartbreak.

Olivia Wilde

In 2021 Harry, who was 28 at the time, began dating his Don’t Worry Darling film-maker, 38-year-old Olivia Wilde.

The pair met on set of the film in 2020. But it wasn’t until January 2021 they stepped out at a wedding together.

It’s believed their romance got serious very quickly, with Harry even spending time with Olivia’s kids, while she spends time with his mum.

In May 2022, Harry was asked by Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show about “falling in love” on a film set. And Harry admitted he had a “wonderful experience”.

The couple were seemingly going from strength-to-strength, until November 2022 when it was confirmed they were “taking a break”.

While they never reunited, it’s believed they stayed good friends.

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles relationship

From July 2023 to May 2024, Harry Styles was reportedly in a serious relationship with Taylor Russell.

Repeatedly photographed together and holding hands, a source told US Weekly that “Harry is head over heels for Taylor” and things between them were “very serious”.

However, the pair headed to Japan and reportedly faced a “rough patch”. This ultimately led to their break-up.

The Sun reported in May 2024: “Things have been strained recently, and they’ve taken some time out.”

Is Harry Styles currently in a relationship?

Over the weekend, Harry Styles made an appearance at Glastonbury. And he was spotted having a heated kiss with a mystery woman on the dance-floor.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Harry and the mystery woman can be seen dancing and sharing a kiss.

A source told the outlet: “She kissed him on the cheek three times. He took her hand and led het to the dance-floor. Just short of an hour after they arrived, they kissed in front of other people and didn’t seem to care who was watching.”

