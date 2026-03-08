Everything you need to know as Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester drops tonight

Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester drops tonight on Netflix – but what time? And what is the setlist?

The former One Direction star released his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, earlier this week. To mark the release, Harry returned to his home city for a special one-off concert filmed at the Co-op Live.

And now, fans around the world can watch the performance from the comfort of their own homes.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the concert film drops and what songs Harry is expected to perform.

Harry will perform his whole new album (Credit: YouTube / Netflix)

What time is Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester out?

The concert special arrives on Netflix tonight, Sunday, March 8.

UK viewers will be able to watch it from 7pm, when it officially becomes available on the streaming platform.

If you can’t tune in right away, there’s no need to worry. The film will stay on the streaming service after its release.

This means fans can watch it whenever they want – or even rewatch it multiple times.

Where can I watch Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester?

Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Anyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the special as part of their existing plan. However, viewers will still need to have a Netflix account in order to access the platform.

The concert was filmed live in Manchester on the same day Harry released his new album, making it a special celebration of the new music.

Fans can watch the show on Netflix (Credit: YouTube / Netflix)

What is the setlist for Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester?

*Warning – setlist spoilers below*

On Friday night, Harry performed his fourth studio album in it entirety for the first time ever, at the Co-op in Manchester. The show was recorded on the same day the album came out, for a live audience.

The full set list from the show was posted on Twitter. As well as his new album, he also performed some crowd-pleasing old favourites.

Harry has made his music comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester about?

The concert film captures a huge moment in Harry’s career, marking his long-awaited musical comeback.

After spending several years largely away from the spotlight, the singer returned with Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally – his first album in nearly four years.

Alongside the performance itself, the special also includes behind-the-scenes moments. Fans will get a glimpse of Harry preparing for the show, including rehearsal footage and backstage scenes.

A trailer released by Netflix shows the singer working on the performance before stepping out in front of a packed crowd.

So whether you missed out on tickets to the Manchester show – or didn’t buy his tickets to his tour – or simply want to relive the moment, the concert film gives fans a chance to experience the special night.

Watch Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester on Netflix on Sunday (March 8) from 7pm.

