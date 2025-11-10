Caroline Flack’s dating history with Harry Styles uncovered in Disney’s Search for the Truth documentary

Caroline Flack is the focus of a powerful new Disney+ documentary that delves into the final weeks before her tragic death, including her relationships and how she began dating Harry Styles.

Titled Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, the film revisits the late Love Island presenter’s meteoric rise to fame – and her much-talked-about relationships.

Caroline’s mum, Christine, takes centre stage in the emotional documentary. It also includes interviews with those who knew her best. Among them is showbiz journalist Paul Martin, who became close friends with Caroline after being introduced by Louis Walsh. Paul was even around during the early days of her romance with Harry, sharing his memories on camera for the first time.

Caroline Flack’s romance with Harry Styles is mentioned in Disney+’s new documentary about the late star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Caroline Flack date Harry Styles?

Caroline and Harry did in fact date. They met on The X Factor in 2011. Harry was on the brink of worldwide domination with One Direction, while she was co-hosting its spin-off show, The Xtra Factor.

Prior to this, Caroline had been romantically linked with Prince Harry. They were also said to have dated very briefly in 2009.

Disney+ viewers are shown where it all began with Mr Styles. There is a clip of an interview between Caroline, her Xtra Factor co-host, Olly Murs, and One Direction.

Olly asks Harry: “Which girl do you fancy the most?” The rising pop star didn’t skip a beat as he replied: “Caroline.” The audience cheered as Caroline giggled.

Harry dated Caroline Flack when he was on the brink of worldwide fame (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We were waiting for the first kiss’

Showbiz reporter Paul tells Disney+ in the documentary: “Her love life as a journalist was just intoxicating. This is the girl who stared out with Prince Harry. A story like that is the ultimate prize for any journalist.

“Then to go to the prince of pop, Harry Styles, when he started becoming really huge. Every week us journos were waiting for that first kiss and watch their love life play out in front of all of us. There as an element of hot mess by Caroline.”

Harry was said to have pursued Caroline for several months before they finally went on a date. It was claimed he had even asked an Xtra Factor producer to help him out.

In October 2011, Harry – then 17 – got his wish. The pair were both invited to a party at London’s W hotel. Afterwards, Harry cryptically tweeted: “Sometimes things happen and you suddenly get a whole new outlook on life.”

Caroline, 31, reportedly met Harry’s mum Anne in the weeks that followed. Her twin sister Jody was also seen dropping him off at a train station in London.

Why did Harry Styles and Caroline Flack split?

Harry and Caroline’s relationship only lasted for a few short months and they were constantly faced with criticism over their age difference. By December 2011, Caroline was said to have put the breaks on things. Reports at the time claimed Harry was “devastated”.

The couple reunited the following summer, but it wasn’t to be. Harry had admitted he and Caroline were “happy together”, although after three months, their romance was over for good.

One Direction were due to embark on a huge tour of America. Harry would be gone for two months and they both decided they could not make it work. He even tweeted about it at the time.

At the time, a source said Harry was “being realistic”, adding: “Caroline confided in pals about the split, confirming it’s over. She is upset, but they are still on good terms.”

Harry confirmed his split with Caroline on Twitter in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Harry say when Caroline died?

Caroline tragically died on February 15, 2020, age 40. She took her own life. Although Harry chose to remain publicly silent, he did express his sorrow visually.

Just days later, Harry arrived at the BRIT Awards with a black ribbon pinned to his jacket lapel. Later, he took to the stage at London’s O2 with another message.

Harry wore another badge on his outfit that read: “Treat People With Kindness.” By this point and in the wake of her death, a quote from Caroline’s Instagram account had already gone viral. It read: “In a world where you can be anything… Be kind.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Where to watch Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth

Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth is available to stream on Disney+ from today (Monday, November 10).

The two-part documentary series runs for just under an hour per episode, with Caroline’s mum Christine at the heart of the story.

Viewers will also hear from some of the people who knew Caroline best – including her best friend Mollie, her agent Louise Booth, solicitor Paul Morris, and former Chief Crown Prosecutor Nazir Afzal – as they reflect on the beloved presenter’s life and the events that led up to her death.

