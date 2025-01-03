Caroline Flack’s best friend, Lou Teasdale, has shared a heartbreaking post about suicide, nearly five years after the TV presenter took her own life.

Love Island host Caroline died on February 15, 2020. At the time, Caroline was charged with hitting boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp. However, the Met Police confirmed in April 2024 that they were investigating her arrest.

Now, five years after her passing and ahead of a new documentary, Lou has shared that she “did her best” before the tragedy unfolded. She was one of the last two people to see Caroline alive.

Caroline Flack attempted suicide a day before her death (Credit: Splash News)

Caroline Flack spent her final hours with pal Lou Teasdale

Lou and another friend of Caroline’s, Mollie Grosber, were the last two people to see the star before her death. Caroline is said to have attempted suicide just a day before her passing.

Caroline’s mum, Christine, is relentlessly looking for answers about her daughter’s death and is said to blame her friends for not being with her when she took her own life.

Two separate close friends attempted suicide numerous times before inevitably seeing it through.

During an Ask Me Anything on Instagram this week, Lou opened up about the impact suicide has had on her life.

When one of Lou’s followers posted: “If someone is intent on suicide, nothing will stop them. You did your best, don’t forget that,” she shared a lengthy response.

The hair stylist said: “Suicide has affected my life a lot over the past 10 years. As it does for many many people. If it’s not you suffering personally it’s someone around you.”

Lou was with Caroline for ‘hours and hours’ before her death (Credit: Lou Teasdale/Instagram)

“I am currently working with an amazing charity Body and Soul. Since experiencing and doing my best to care for two separate close friends around me attempting suicide numerous times without getting the professional help they need before inevitably seeing it through, I identified that between what our NHS and private sectors offer and mental health ‘helplines’ that raise millions of ££ a month in fundraising, there is quite literally NOTHING that actually works with and helps people who are suicidal.”

She then spoke about the Body and Soul initiative and urged her followers to get involved and donate.

“One suicide creates enough trauma around those involved that there becomes a risk of further suicides without proper support,” Lou wrote, encouraging others to seek help.

Caroline’s passing has deeply affected Lou’s life for years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Lou is ‘not close’ to Caroline’s mum

A “close friend” of Lou alleged to the Daily Mail that she and Caroline’s mum Christine had a falling out after the star’s death.

They asked: “Why was it down to Caroline’s friends to look after her?”, before claiming that Lou and Mollie had been with Caroline for “hours and hours” before she took her life.

“They remained at her flat to make sure she was okay but they couldn’t stay there indefinitely, so they went,” they told the publication. “Christine was once so close to Lou but not any more.”

Christine is reportedly “central” to the new Disney+ documentary, which will detail the final 24 hours of her life.

