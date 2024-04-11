Four years after the death of Caroline Flack, the Met Police has said it will “make further enquiries” into its investigation into her arrest.

Caroline took her own life on February 15 2020. Her death came less than two months after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Since then, Caroline’s mum Christine Flack has campaigned tirelessly after being kept in the dark over why her daughter was charged against the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Now the Independent Office of Police Conduct has backed Christine’s fight. It has urged the Met to look into its handling of the night Caroline was arrested.

Death of Caroline Flack: ‘We won’t stop till we get the truth’

According to The Mirror, the Independent Office of Police Conduct recommended that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards interview an officer who was at Caroline’s 2019 arrest.

He was said to have been involved in the move to ­overrule the CPS’ decision to only issue the star with a caution. The unnamed officer was not compelled to give evidence for initial reviews into police conduct. This is because he had left the force, it’s claimed. He has since returned to duty.

Last year, the Met apologised to Caroline’s family. It admitted officers did not record why they appealed against the CPS caution.

It’s time the Met gave us full disclosure.

As a result of the watchdog’s findings, Christine has spoken out. And she’s vowed that she won’t stop until she uncovers the truth about the night her daughter was arrested.

“We won’t stop until we get the truth. Something very unusual happened to Carrie at the police station that night. But no one kept a proper record explaining why,” she explained.

“I have now made a complaint to compel the officer to give the statement we think he should have given four years ago. As a family, we have been left with important ­unanswered questions.”

She also said that she has been asking Met Policee Commissioner Mark Rowley for a meeting, but has been unsuccessful. She said: “He has refused to speak to me. Now it’s time the Met gave us full disclosure.”

Met Police issue statement

The Met has confirmed that it is now “making further enquiries” in relation to Caroline’s arrest.

A spokesperson for the Met Police told ED!: “On Thursday, 7 March we referred a complaint from Caroline Flack’s family to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The IOPC decided the majority of the matters had previously been dealt with and no further action was required.

“The IOPC returned one aspect of the complaint back to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards to consider further. This relates to the actions of officers in appealing an initial decision by the Crown Prosecution Service not to charge Ms Flack, and because new witness evidence may be available.

“DPS officers are now making further enquiries in relation to this,” the statement then concluded.

