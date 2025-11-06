Caroline Flack’s mum plays heartbreaking voice notes and final texts in documentary

Caroline Flack’s heartbreaking final messages and voice notes are laid bare in a powerful new documentary about her life – and here’s where you can watch it.

Titled Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, the film lands next week, with its newly released trailer revealing the devastating extent of Caroline’s struggles in her final months.

The two-minute teaser includes emotional text messages and voice notes the late TV star shared with her closest friends and family – and they make for deeply difficult viewing.

Produced by Disney+, the documentary follows Caroline’s mum, Christine, as she sets out to uncover the truth behind the events that led to her daughter’s tragic death more than five years ago.

Caroline’s mother Christine investigates the lead up to the star’s death in the documentary (Credit: Disney/ Getty)

Caroline Flack’s final texts revealed in harrowing documentary

In a brand new trailer for Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, Christine holds Caroline’s old mobiles in her hands. She says: “Her phones tell the real story.”

The shot then cuts to a text message, which Caroline sent to her friend Mollie Grosberg. It says: “Mollie I feel the lowest I have ever felt. I don’t see any way out of this.”

Caroline can then be heard sobbing in a voice note. As Christine gazes out to sea while sitting on a bench, Caroline’s voice cries: “I’m just really… I’m all over the place. My head doesn’t know what to think at any point.”

In another tragic voice message, Caroline says: “I’ve been receiving so much abuse.”

The most heartbreaking of them all is a series of texts at the end of the trailer. One reads: “My life is over.” Another says: “I’m having a big panic attack.”

Caroline says in a desperate third message: “It’s unreal. I’m not gonna survive this.”

We hear her voice at the end where the TV star asks: “I think I should make a documentary about all of this. What do you think?”

Christine says Caroline’s phones ‘tell the real story’ about what happened to her (Credit: Disney)

Christine says: “I wish I’d done it then, before she took her own life, and that’s my biggest regret,” the mother said. “That I wasn’t shouting like this, then. But now, I’ve got nothing to lose, the worst thing in the world happened, with losing Caroline.”

The stoic yet grieving mother warns: “People think they know what happened to Caroline. But the reality is much darker. There’s so much information the public haven’t seen. I want the truth to come out.”

TV star’s tragic death

Caroline Flack was found dead at her London home on February 15, 2020. She was 40 years old. An inquest later ruled a verdict of suicide.

Caroline had been facing prosecution for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, at the time. It was claimed Caroline had hit him over the head while he was sleeping.

Earlier this week, Christine wrote an open letter for the Radio Times. She said she was “not here to defend domestic violence”, but clarified that Caroline “hit Lewis with a mobile phone after becoming concerned he was cheating”.

Christine went on to say Caroline had “no previous convictions, Lewis did not support the prosecution, and it was not deemed to be in the public interest”.

The day before she took her own life, Caroline had discovered she was going to be prosecuted.

In the new trailer released by Disney+ today, solicitor Paul Morris says: “In 27 years of practice, I have never seen a case like this. It rapidly became apparent to me she was prosecuted because she was Caroline Flack.”

Caroline’s harrowing text messages and voice notes are revealed (Credit: Disney)

Friends and loved ones come together

Although Christine leads the documentary, many of Caroline’s loved ones feature in it. Viewers will hear directly from her friend Mollie, who had received the distressing text message mentioned earlier.

In addition to solicitor Paul Morris, former Chief Crown Prosecutor, Nazir Afzal, is in the programme. It also features Caroline’s former agent, Louisa Booth, and showbiz reporter Paul Martin.

Where to watch the Caroline Flack documentary? How many episodes?

Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth will be available to stream on Disney+ from Monday November 10. It is a two-part documentary, with each episode lasting an hour.

Disney says: “In the second episode, Christine delves deeper into the events and decisions that changed her daughter’s life. As Caroline’s world spiralled, relentless press coverage and online abuse became overwhelming.

“With exclusive access, expert insight and powerful testimony, Christine uncovers the hidden pressures that pushed her daughter to breaking point – revealing a darker truth the headlines never told.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth is available to stream on Disney+ from Monday November 10, 2025.

