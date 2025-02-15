Caroline Flack tributes pour in five years since her death as Laura Whitmore shares heartbreaking final messages with late TV star

Celebs from the world of showbiz have been remembering Caroline Flack on the fifth anniversary of her death.

The TV presenter was found dead at her home in North East London, on February 15 2020, after taking her own life. She was 40 years old.

Now, many of Caroline’s close friends have shared messages and photos as they remember the star five years on from her death.

Laure revealed unseen messages between the pair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Caroline Flack death: Laura Whitmore pays tribute

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore issued a heartbreaking tribute on Saturday (February 15) to Caroline.

I hope you are doing the job… I wouldn’t want it to be anyone else

Taking to Instagram, she revealed the unseen messages she shared with her pal Caroline before her death.

In one text, from December 2019, Caroline, saved as ‘Flacky’, expressed her desire that Laura would replace her on Love Island, after she stepped down amid her arrest for alleged assault.

She wrote: “I hope you are doing the job… I wouldn’t want it to be anyone else.”

Irish star Laura replied: “That’s such a lovely message.” She then explained that although she had met with producers, nothing was confirmed yet.

Laura reveals unseen final messages to Caroline

Later on, Laura shared the news she had landed the role before it became public. She promised the former host she would “do my very best to give it the justice it deserves”.

Caroline simply replied with a red heart emoji before writing: “I’m glad it’s you.”

In a lengthy and emotional caption, Laura revealed reading back their final ever exchange had “really hit me hard”.

She said: “Looking at messages I’ve never publicly shared as they were private messages. I think they show a side to Caroline which is nice to remember. Hence I’m sharing now.

I’d like to think wherever she is now, she’s at peace

“She wasn’t perfect and I didn’t know her as well as others but I knew she had her demons.”

Laura also revealed that she turned down an appearance in an upcoming Disney+ documentary about Caroline.

“I’ve already said all I can say on the tragedy and don’t want words to be misconstrued and need to look after my own mental health. This was the last correspondence I ever had with her,” she said.

The presenter went on: “I really did hope she was somewhere lovely. A spa/retreat/rehab. I never knew the extent of her struggles or what was to come.

“The last message from her to me were love hearts. I’d like to think wherever she is now, she’s at peace and somewhere lovely like I hoped.”

Love Island also shared a tribute (Credit: InstagramStory)

Love Island’s tribute to Caroline Flack five years after death

ITV show Love Island also shared an emotional tribute to its former host, Caroline.

Caroline presented the ITV2 dating show from 2015 to 2019.

On Saturday (February 15) the show uploaded a photo of Caroline to its Instagram Story, and captioned it: “Forever in our hearts,” along with a white love heart emoji.

Leigh Francis shares unseen footage of Caroline

Remembering Caroline, comedian Leigh Francis – also known as Keith Lemon – shared an emotional tribute to Caroline.

The TV star uploaded unseen footage of him and Caroline acting in a pilot from over two decades ago.

Miss you Caroline

“This is footage from a pilot I did over 20 years ago, before bo’selecta. I was playing a character called Keith Lemon who was a useless talent agent,” Leigh explained in the caption.

He went on: “Caroline was playing a presenter who wanted to be on the books. I’d not known here too long back then but we became good friends straight away.

“Bo’selecta happened and Caroline would come play with us in that. She was always a good sport. We laughed loads. After bo’selecta I started doing more Keith Lemon stuff and Caroline was already on her way to becoming a household name presenting many different telly shows.”

Revealing he still misses her, Leigh added: “It was always lovely to see her socially and professionally. She always looked like she was having the best fun. Miss you Caroline. Or as Keith Lemon would say Caloline. Hopefully see everyone at @flackstock this year.”

