Alexis Warr fans may have got a shock after the Strictly star confirmed her split from husband Jake Burton after nearly eight years of marriage.

The Sun reported the news after Alexis, 26, shared a statement on Instagram. She joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional last year.

Alexis married Jake in 2018 after the pair grew up together as childhood sweethearts. She told followers the decision came after careful thought.

Strictly pro Alexis Warr announced her marriage split on Tuesday night (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Strictly star Alexis Warr tell fans?

She wrote: “After much consideration and with the greatest respect for each other, Jake and I have made the decision to separate.”

Alexis added: “Whilst this hasn’t been an easy decision, it has been reached with a huge amount of love and we’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

She also said they plan to handle the rest of their “life change” in private. She did not share further details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Warr Burton (@alexis_warr)

Alexis posted the message on Tuesday evening. Her words made clear the split is amicable.

She kept the focus on respect and privacy. Fans only have her statement to go on.

Whilst this hasn’t been an easy decision, it has been reached with a huge amount of love.

The couple married on November 15, 2018, at the Provo City Center Temple. That was before her TV career took off.

The update may surprise followers who watched their long relationship from afar. Alexis and Jake had been together since their younger years.

Alexis joined the Strictly pro line-up last year (Credit: IPA)

Her rise happened fast before this personal update

Before Strictly, Alexis built her name in the US dance world. She won the US version of So You Think You Can Dance in 2022.

Alexis Warr’s Strictly career timeline Alexis Warr interest has grown quickly since her move into UK television on Strictly Come Dancing. 2022: Alexis Warr won the US series So You Think You Can Dance. 2024: She joined Dancing With The Stars as a troupe dancer. 2025: She was announced as a new professional on Strictly Come Dancing. On her debut Strictly series, she partnered podcast host and TikTok star George Clarke.

She later joined the troupe on Dancing With The Stars in 2024. That role raised her profile even more.

Her move to the BBC ballroom show came soon after. For her first year as a Strictly pro, she was partnered with podcast host and TikTok star George Clarke.

That pairing marked her debut full series on the flagship Saturday night show. It also introduced her to a much wider UK audience.

Now this personal news lands just months ahead of the new series of Strictly airing this autumn.

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