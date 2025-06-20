Singer Alesha Dixon revealed that she was so excited on the set of NERD’s music video that she couldn’t breathe.

Before pursuing a solo career, the former Mis-Teeq star, who is currently a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, featured in the band’s She Wants To Move video back in 2004 as a dancer.

However, as she recently reflected on that time, she announced things took an unexpected turn when her health was put on the line…

Alesha starred in NERD’s She Wants To Move video in 2004 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Alesha Dixon in the NERD She Wants to Move video?

During an appearance on Capital XTRA Breakfast with Manny Norte, Alesha revealed that the casting director was looking for a “hot chick” to dance in the video.

“She read inside that I was in a group, so she thought, ‘Okay, so she must be able to dance,'” she recalled.

The casting director then showed a photo of Alesha to the band’s frontman, Pharrell Williams. Alesha said the final women in the running for the video was “between myself, Naomi [Campbell] and Tyra [Banks]”.

Ultimately, it was Alesha who was chosen over the iconic supermodels. No biggie!

However, Alesha confessed it wasn’t all fun and games on set.

“I had to have an oxygen mask on the day of the video, did I tell you that?” she then told Manny.

“Because you know what I’m like, energy-wise. I was so hyped up, like, trying to make this right. I was trying my hardest, and I was going for it, going for it, going for it, going for it! At one point, I couldn’t breathe, so they had to give me the oxygen mask!” Alesha continued as she detailed the scary situation.

To date, the music video has been watched more than 23 million times on YouTube.

Alesha beat competition Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell for the role(Credit: YouTube)

Alesha and Pharrell reportedly dated

While Pharrell has been happily married to his fashion designer wife Helen Lasichanh since 2013, headlines suggested he and Alesha previously dated.

Three years after dancing in the She Wants To Move video, Alesha and Pharrell allegedly went on two dates. The pair were said to have reunited at the Concert for Diana in London in 2007.

“Alesha’s over the moon. It’s the first time we’ve seen her happy in ages. Pharrell will spoil her rotten, he’ll even let her drive his £700,000 Bugatti,” an inside source told the Mirror at the time.

Neither Alesha nor Pharrell has confirmed if they dated.

Read more: BGT judge Alesha Dixon caught in ‘verbal fight’ after ‘accidentally running into the back’ of stranger

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!