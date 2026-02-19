The One Show viewers declare Alfie Boe ‘unrecognisable’ as he debuts drastic new look

The One Show viewers admitted they had to do a double-take after Alfie Boe debuted a new look last night (February 18).

During Wednesday evening’s show, singer Alfie, 52, appeared on the BBC programme alongside the stars of BAFTA-nominated film Wasteman, David Jonsson and Tom Blyth, with hosts Alex Jones and Clara Amfo.

Alfie promoted his new album and tour (Credit: BBC)

Alfie Boe on The One Show

For his appearance yesterday, Alfie promoted his upcoming tour for his new album, Face Myself.

He said the album is a “celebration of my journey through music” and the people who have “helped” and “influenced” him.

The UK tour kicks off in April and will span 35 dates until the end of May.

For the interview, Alfie donned a light blue top with a shirt jacket over the top. He paired the look with jeans and a belt and opted for black leather boots.

While sporting his signature facial hair, Alfie also had a buzzcut, which differs from his traditional look.

Despite being a very famous face, viewers picked up on it and didn’t initially recognise him.

Viewers didn’t recognise Alfie (Credit: BBC)

‘Didn’t recognise him without hair!’

“That’s not Alfie Boe,” one user insisted on Facebook.

“Didn’t recognise him without hair!” another person admitted.

Meanwhile, a third added: “He has shaved his hair off and didn’t say why on the show.”

“Please leave your hair longer, it suits you so much better,” a fourth insisted.

‘He looks great’

However, many people were pleased with the new look.

“The hair is so much better,” one said.

“You look amazing xxx,” another declared, adding multiple heart emoji.

“He looks great,” a third expressed.

At the end of the show, Alex revealed she will be joined by Roman Kemp tonight (February 19). Guests include former Strictly star Vicky Pattison, Bear Grylls, and Only Fools and Horses star Tessa Peake-Jones, who famously played Raquel in the BBC sitcom.

Read more: The One Show viewers baffled as they urge Joe Marler to ‘put some trousers on’

What do you think of this story? Do you like Alfie’s new look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!