Those watching The One Show last night (January 29) were left saying the same thing about Joe Marler and his fashion choice.

During Thursday evening’s episode, regular hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp welcomed guests Joe, Peter Jones and guest investor Jenna Meek ahead of the new series of Dragons’ Den to the show’s iconic green couch.

During his appearance, Celebrity Traitors star Joe promoted his new podcast, Joe Marler Will See You Now, on BBC Sounds. However, it was his wardrobe department that had everyone talking…

Joe joined Peter Jones and Jenna Meek on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Joe Marler on The One Show

For the occasion, Joe wore a long-sleeved plaid shirt with a white T-shirt underneath.

Despite the freezing cold weather conditions across the UK right now, Joe opted for a tiny pair of shorts that fell way above the knee area.

Pairing the look with black socks and ankle boots, Joe rocked his signature mohawk.

Even though Joe looked comfortable in the outfit, viewers appeared to be distracted. Some of whom demanded he put some trousers on!

Viewers were distracted by Joe’s shorts (Credit: BBC)

‘Does he not own any trousers?’

“Why would you wear shorts in the middle of winter? I have noticed this curious trend in town whilst shopping. You never see people wearing gloves and scarves in summer, though thankfully,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“Does he not own any trousers?” another person asked.

“Put some trousers on,” a third insisted.

“Joe put on some trousers, okay!!! Dude, you are not on a field!!!” a fourth said.

“What does Joe look like?” another asked.

‘His podcast is very funny’

However, many others were pleased to see Joe return to their screens.

“Love Jo Marler’s dry wit,” one viewer admitted.

“Love Joe M’s podcast!!” another shared.

“His podcast is very funny, you should give it a watch on YouTube if you haven’t already done so,” a third expressed.

Read more: ‘Flippin’ heck!’ Fans demand Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler reprises OnlyFans career as he posts major thirst trap

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!