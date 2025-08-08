Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse hit back after an internet troll rudely remarked on her appearance in a bikini top on TikTok.

The 35-year-old mum, who is celebrating her birthday today (August 8), also competed on I’m A Celeb last year.

While currently on holiday with her husband, Marius Iepure, Oti has been sharing updates as she takes time off.

Oti Mabuse dances in stripey bikini

In a TikTok video shared yesterday (August 7), Oti can be seen showing off her moves while wearing a stripey bikini top and high-waisted black mini skirt.

Oti tied her long, dark locks up as she was seen having a blast while dancing to the song Shine by Donel and Bees Honey.

“Supporting my little brother – we dance non stop for you @Donel Mangena what a banger !!! Our little prayer warrior #jesu #OutfitOfTheDay #imwaitingonjesu #otimabuse #dance,” she wrote in her caption.

Oti hits back

While in the comments section, Oti fired back after one user shared an inappropriate comment.

“Some people just don’t have a sense of modesty,” they wrote, adding the sad face emoji. “They believe the more barely they dress, the more popular they become.”

Meanwhile, Oti didn’t hesitate to give them a piece of her mind.

“Shut up! I’m on vacation – why must I dress up in 40 degrees?” she replied, to which many of her fans came to her defense.

“She’s wearing swimsuit on holiday which most people do what’s the problem?” one user said.

“How about, she’s a woman who is proud of her body, it’s that simple. Plus she is quite modestly dressed by comparison to many others you see on here,” another insisted.

“It’s hot outside… This is how you’re supposed to dress if the weather is hot,” a third remarked.

“Some people need to learn to keep their condescending thoughts to themselves,” a fourth person shared.

