Nicola Peltz’s dad flags ‘whole other story’ regarding Beckhams as he gets behind ‘great’ Brooklyn after outburst

Nelson Peltz, the father-in-law of Brooklyn Beckham has broken his silence on the family feud, as he makes his support clear.

In January, everything blew up between the Beckham family, as Brooklyn broke his silence on the reported feud – and made it clear he has no intentions of reconciling. In the bombshell statement, he also alleged that his mum danced “inappropriately” on him while “hijacking” his first dance with wife, Nicola.

It’s been talk of the showbiz world, and lots of celebrities are getting involved and having their say. And now, Nicola’s own dad, Nelson, has even spoken out about the Brooklyn Beckham drama.

Nelson has shown support for Brooklyn (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

What did Nicola Peltz’s dad say about Brooklyn Beckham?

83-year-old Nelson attended a Q and A at WSJD’s Invest Live in West Palm Beach on Tuesday (February 3), and it didn’t take long before the topic turned to the Beckham drama.

However, Nelson clearly did not want to divulge behind-the-scenes information, and instead made his feelings clear while trying to divert the line of questioning away.

He explained: “My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story. That’s not for coverage her today. But I will tell you my daughter is great. My son-in-law, Brooklyn, is great. And I look forward to them having a long and happy marriage together.”

That statement didn’t stop everyone from asking questions about them, as many wanted to know if he has offered the couple any advice on how to navigate difficult situations. And again, Nelson kept his answer brief, but very telling.

He responded: “I do. But sometimes, they give me advice.”

Brooklyn is no longer in contact with parents (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Has David or Victoria said anything?

Not so surprisingly, David and Victoria Beckham have not spoken out directly about the Brooklyn statement, however, they have been warned to keep quiet.

That being said, they have been making public appearances, where David was directly asked by a reporter, but he simply continued walking by without commenting.

More and more reports have been surfacing of what is going on behind the scenes for the family, with some sources even suggesting Victoria has “text messages” that could expose the “real Nicola”.

It’s believed Victoria and Nicola have been embroiled in a feud for years, with ‘stars’ recently being blamed for it. Brooklyn also claimed in his statement that his family had never been supportive of his relationship with Nicola.

While the Beckham feud bubbles on, we’re all impatiently waiting to see if Victoria or David ever break their silence.

Read more: So awkward! Mel C shuts down Amanda Holden as she brings up Beckham family feud

What do you think about the Brooklyn Beckham statement on his family feud? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!