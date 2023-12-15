12 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Lorraine Kelly to Giovanni Pernice and Nigella Lawson

It has been another tough week for many celebs out there, grinding away and doing their celeb thing.

This lot have been having just the absolute worst week, so spare a thought for them.

Stephen Fry and Sheridan Smith got trapped in a lift (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having the worst week: Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry

Who’s the worst possible celeb you’d dread being trapped in a broken lift with?

Thankfully, that exact situation didn’t quite crop up for The One Show guests Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry, as they had each other to keep each other company in similar circumstances!

Let’s hope neither was busting for the loo.

Dec didn’t even have Sam in his top three! (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec were accused of ‘faking’ their IAC winner predictions. Furthermore, Sam Thompson was barely mentioned!

They do watch their own show, don’t they?

I’m A Celeb celebs

One particular celeb isn’t to blame for the reported record number of complaints made to Ofcom. But the reported 2,974 figure is believed to be more than double the amount of complaints linked to last year’s series. Pity the poor campmates with that on their CV.

What’s more, Fred Sirieix was less popular with IAC viewers than Nigel Farage! (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix

Meanwhile, in Ofcom-related news, Fred Sirieix and his awkward exchange with Sam has been identified as being responsible for a late wave of moans.

He patronised Sam, telling him he was a “child” who should stay in camp and “play with his toys”. How dastardly (/accurate) of him.

It’s bad news for Vito ahead of the final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Vito

As if Vito Coppola hasn’t got enough to contend with this week in working on his routines for the Strictly final, there have also been claims about how Graziano Di Prima allegedly might feel about him, and his “full Italian” demeanour. There have been suggestions on social media that Vito may have been amping up his expressions and gesticulations. Mamma mia!

Will we see Cat Deeley and Craig Doyle together on This Morning again? (Credit: YouTube)

Craig Doyle

A rough break for Craig Doyle as a body language analyst reckons he and Cat Deeley “don’t look that natural when they’re together” on This Morning.

Unfortunately for him, a tabloid newspaper has come out for Cat. The Sun reckons she and Ben Shephard are the bosses’ pick as new hosts.

Lisa Snowdon was given a savaging by This Morning viewers (Credit: YouTube)

Lisa Snowdon

Similarly, the viewers’ verdict on Lisa Snowdon sitting on the sofa in future seems to be in. And it is brutal news for Lisa. Ouch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly‘s dog Ruby had a medical emergency recently after she scoffed chocs that were in the TV presenter’s handbag.

Ruby is better now. But remember to ensure pets can’t chobble down any treats they shouldn’t be chobbling down this Christmas!

Sort of like Calum Scott’s lyrics, Giovanni Pernice keeps dancing on his own (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having the worst week: Giovanni Pernice

In a situation we doubt Giovanni Pernice has ever experienced at five to two in the morning as the bouncers are kicking stragglers out of nightclubs, Strictly’s foremost Italian hunk (well, he might be eclipsed in that regard this weekend) will be dancing on his own during the 2023 final.

Jason Momoa turned his back on Nigella Lawson (Credit: BBC)

Nigella Lawson

The run-up to Christmas should be among the very happiest times of the year for Nigella Lawson. The festive season enables the release of the shackles of moderation for so many, after all.

However, instead of being on the box in the past few days whipping up a turkey made of chocolate fondant accompanied by a goose fat trifle and mulled wine truffles, Nigella got a taste of a Hollywood star’s massive shoulder instead.

Read more: Shirley Ballas shares ‘wish’ to dance sexy routine with Anton Du Beke

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.