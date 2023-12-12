The One Show: Jason Momoa slammed over his ‘rude’ behaviour towards Nigella Lawson as he turns his back on her

The One Show saw Jason Momoa, Nigella Lawson, and James Nesbitt appear on the green sofa last night (Monday, December 11).

At points, the Hollywood heartthrob seemed captivated by what James had to say.

But some viewers at home took to social media to express their unhappiness at the film star’s demeanour to telly chef Nigella.

The One Show guest Jason Momoa listens intently to James Nesbitt (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The One Show: What happened with Jason Momoa?

That’s because as Jason turned towards James to listen to the Cold Feet actor, he positioned himself on the sofa so his back faced Nigella.

He also rested his right arm on the back of the sofa, and occasionally propped his head up on his hand. And both of these movements meant the star’s body appeared ‘closed off’ to her.

Furthermore, Nigella’s own seated poses on the sofa could also look a little awkward and almost defensive as she crossed her right arm to place her hand on her left knee in comparison to Jason’s hulking figure.

‘Rude’, or misconstrued? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The One Show react to Jason and Nigella

Some social media users picked up on Jason’s bearing accused him of being “rude”.

“Very rude body language by Jason Momoa, putting his back to Nigella,” wrote one on Twitter.

Very rude body language by Jason Momoa.

Another viewer agreed: “Jason Momoa sat with his back to Nigella the whole time on the sofa… so rude.”

Viewers slammed Jason (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“#TheOneShow This Jason bloke is rude sitting with his back to Nigella,” claimed a third.

A fourth tweeted: “Just switched on the telly. Why is Jason Momoa pointedly sitting with his back to Nigella Lawson?”

What’s Nigella done to upset Jason Momoa then. #theoneshow pic.twitter.com/tQLdr27id5 — Stephen Havard (@StephenHavard) December 11, 2023

A fifth questioned: “Awkward body language as Jason Mamoa turns his back on Nigella. What’s that all about? @BBCTheOneShow #TheOneShow.”

And a sixth compared it to a classic TV moment, recalling: “#TheOneShow Jason Momoa sat with his back to Nigella the whole time on the sofa, so rude. Grace Jones slapped Russell Harty for that.”

Read more: The One Show host Alex Jones reunites with ex-boyfriend in interview following shocking betrayal

The One Show airs on BBC One on weekday evenings at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.