Strictly news: Graziano Di Prima and Vito Coppola embroiled in show ‘feud’, fans claim

The latest Strictly news has seen fans convinced two of the show’s pro dancers – Graziano Di Prima and Vito Coppola – aren’t on good terms.

Vito heads into the 2023 final this weekend as a favourite to lift the Glitterball trophy alongside Ellie Leach. Graziano, meanwhile, exited the BBC One dance contest at the end of October, having partnered Zara McDermott.

The pro stars interacted during last weekend’s semi-final after Vito and Ellie performed their cha-cha-cha. But as the duo awaited their points from the judges, some viewers saw evidence that suggested to them there may be something afoot between Vito and Graziano.

Graziano listened as Vito explained his dance over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans ask ‘what do they have against Vito?’

According to some viewers, Graziano didn’t look “too impressed” while watching Vito speak after the first dance.

Posting on a Digital Spy online forum one viewer asked: “Lol what do these Italian pros have against Vito? They always look unimpressed or bored.”

Graziano looks away as he appears to momentarily grimace (Credit: BBC)

Another user is said to have agreed: “I’m glad someone else spotted it! I said to my mum then ‘Look at Graziano’s face!’ A bit envious I think. Maybe he wants his turn in the limelight!”

‘Look at Graziano’s face!’

And a third person reportedly wrote: “The look on Graz’s face when Vito was giving his full Italian routine. He wasn’t buying it!”

Meanwhile, a fourth is said: “I don’t buy Vito’s act. The long trying-to-be-funny explanations of dance moves etc. Graz and Giovanni [Pernice] both know it is fake.”

“I think that Vito was all lined up for people to buy into him being Gio 2.0 – the broody and moody Italian heart stealer – and it’s turned out that he’s pretty much usurped Graz as the loveable cheeky Italian chappy,” said another.

ED! has approached a representative for Strictly Come Dancing, Graziano and Vito for comment.

Graziano was not on hand following Vito and Ellie’s second routine (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Was Graz just perplexed?

On Twitter, meanwhile, one user claimed at the time the show was on last Saturday (December 9) that Graziano looked “perplexed” over Vito’s explanations.

Even Graziano is perplexed by Vito’s explanation of the Tarantella pic.twitter.com/DygqEj38wu — Hannah Keir (@giraffehk) December 9, 2023

However, Graziano could very well have been concentrating on what Vito was saying. Smiling, he greeted Vito warmly as Vito and Ellie walked through to speak with Claudia.

And although Graziano appeared to be momentarily grimacing at one point, his gaze was away from Vito. Furthermore, he grinned and laughed several times as Vito made his points.

One user commented: “I feel like the pros are a family – there are probably cliques, definitely some very close friendships, but at the end of the day even if one of them is annoying or being OTT they just roll their eyes a bit and all get back to work.”

“Perhaps Graz just has resting [bleep] face,” another joked.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is this Saturday, December 16, at 7pm on BBC One. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

