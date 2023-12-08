In the latest Strictly news, Vito Coppola has opened up about having a touch of the green-eyed monster when his partner Ellie Leach danced with other male pro dancers last week.

Last weekend, the pair performed a quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast. Receiving a score of 36 from the panel, they placed second on the leaderboard.

Their clear chemistry over the weeks has sparked rumours that they are dating. That said, neither have confirmed or denied any headlines. But Vito’s latest comments will do little to dampen the speculation.

Ellie and Vito placed second on the leaderboard last week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Ellie ‘really enjoyed’ performing with other dancers

During an appearance on It Takes Two last night (December 7), host Janette Manrara asked the couple what it was like dancing with extras for a change.

Looking at each other with a smile on their face, Vito remarked: “Come on, you enjoyed a lot!” While both Janette and Ellie burst out laughing, Ellie it was “a bit scary at first” because she is so used to only dancing with Vito. However, she said she “really enjoyed it” and credited the extra dancers for being “amazing”.

“I felt great dancing with somebody else but not as good as when I’m dancing with you,” Ellie reassured Vito while placing her hand on his arm.

Vito responded: “Thank you, this is the candy to make it sweet.”

Vito was accused of being ‘jealous’ of Ellie (Credit: BBC)

Janette sparks ‘domestic’

Vito’s attire also became a topic of discussion as the Italian dancer was in tiny leather shorts. Janette remarked: “It is a chilly December evening but not for you my love in shorts!”

Ellie admitted she was also going to wear shorts for the interview but said she had too many bruises on her legs from rehearsals.

“I said we have to match, tonight is about legs so I put my legs out and you didn’t put any on show,” Vito said to Ellie.

As the pair started to squabble, Janette joked that she had “started a domestic”. She also called out Vito as being jealous.

“Clearly you were jealous of her dancing with someone else then,” Janette remarked. Vito, however, didn’t deny it.

“I mean, she was enjoying it so much, I was like ‘Okay, okay, OKAY STOP!'” he said before laughing.

