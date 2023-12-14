The One Show descends into chaos as guests Stephen Fry and Sheridan Smith get trapped in a lift

Last night (December 13), BBC The One Show descended into chaos after special guests Stephen Fry and Sheridan Smith were trapped in a lift.

The two TV stars were expected to join hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on the couch for a chat to promote their latest projects. However, a lift put a spanner in the works for the pair.

Alex and Ronan held the fort (Credit: BBC)

BBC The One Show: Alex and Ronan hold the fort

With the show airing live, hosts Alex and Ronan had to improvise while their guests were trying to escape the elevator to access the set.

“We are having a night here. Stephen Fry and Sheridan Smith are due on this sofa. Obviously, it’s a live programme they are stuck in the lift,” Alex said.

Ronan started laughing while Alex added, “For the time being we will go on to a film.”

However, Ronan quickly reassured viewers of the star’s well-beings. “And they’re fine! They’re absolutely fine. Hopefully, they’ll be here before the end of the show.”

When finally joining the show, Stephen joked about the situation, stating, “Santa’s sleigh ride got a little stuck. I think the reindeer were drunk.”

Sheridan, who was sitting next to him, couldn’t stop laughing.

Stephen and Sheridan found the situation humorous (Credit: BBC)

Fans react with humour

Following the funny incident, viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react.

“Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry stuck in a lift while supposed to be on The One Show is the new Roger Moore stuck at Chiswick roundabout,” one BBC viewer wrote.

“Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry got stuck in the lift at The One Show a new drama is imminent,” another person shared.

“Never usually watch The One Show, but they’ve just had to apologise on air that Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry are stuck in a lift? Does this happen often? What is going to happen next? Will they make it out before the end of the show? I’m so invested,” a third remarked.

“Omg, The One Show just apologised to viewers that Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry aren’t on the sofa yet because they are stuck in a lift. This is the beginning of a sketch or play if ever I heard one!” a fourth wrote.

The One Show airs on weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

