Ronan Keating ‘struggling’ after death of brother as he tells of ‘tough few months’

Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating appeared on Loose Women this afternoon (November 17) and opened up about the sudden loss of his brother.

Ronan’s older brother, Ciaran Keating, died suddenly in a car crash at age 57 in July. At the time, he was on the way to watch his son play football. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Ronan Keating opened up about his brother’s death on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

‘It was so quick, so immediate, so fast, so unexpected’

Today’s taping of Loose Women featured an all-male panel, which included Vernon Kay, Harry Redknapp, Ore Oduba and Ronan.

During their segment about mental health, the Lovin’ Each Day hitmaker revealed he is still “struggling” over Ciaran’s tragic death.

“It’s been a tough few months dealing with it because it was so quick, so immediate, so fast, unexpected,” he said.

Ronan explained that he and his family “are still figuring it all out” but have one another to lean on. “That’s really really important,” he added.

“Having someone who is going through something that feels the same that you feel they understand what I’m going through and that’s a big part of it.”

Expressing that others have come up to him since his brother’s death, telling him they know how they feel, Ronan insisted they “don’t know how I feel”.

However, since Ciaran’s passing, Ronan has been happy to see that his other brother has been “vocal about how he’s feeling,” stating he wouldn’t have been before. “It’s been a very tough few months but having each other as siblings has been really important.”

Ronan Keating thanked fans for support

Following Ciaran’s death, Ronan took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

“Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last 5 weeks. It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that),” he wrote in August.

“Thank you for all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time,” Ronan continued.

Ciaran’s funeral took place in his native Ireland.

