I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec fake scene showing their predictions for show winner

I’m A Celeb 2023 hosts Ant and Dec found themselves embroiled in a fakery row during last night’s Coming Out show (Wednesday, December 13).

A “fake” scene was seemingly shown during the show, where Ant and Dec revealed who they’d predicted to win this year’s competition.

I’m A Celeb 2023 – Ant and Dec ‘fake’ their winner predictions

Last night saw the I’m A Celeb Coming Out show air on ITV. This post-jungle show gave viewers glimpses of the campmates being reunited with their loved ones once their jungle stints were over.

Last night’s show also saw Ant and Dec reveal who they’d initially predicted would be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

It was revealed that they had both predicted that Sam would win – which proved correct, of course. However, fans spotted an issue with their predictions – they’d already revealed them after the final, and they’d been wrong!

During an Instagram Live after the final (Sunday, December 10) both presenters revealed their top three predictions.

Both presenters clearly named Josie Gibson as their winner, with Dec even failing to mention Sam in his top three. However, Ant did have Sam in his top three predictions, but, he too had Josie as his winner. He also had Marvin Humes in third place. Marvin, of course, finished in fifth place.

Fans who watched the Instagram live were quick to call the pair out on “faking” their predictions.

“Ant and Dec doing these predictions but going live after the show and not one of them guessed Sam was going to win is the funniest fake thing I’ve ever seen. Both of them said, Josie,” one fan tweeted.

Fans react to ‘fake’ scene

A second commented: “Anyone else watch the #imaceleb insta live on final night? They both predicted Josie at number 1, not Sam! Why did they fake that moment?!”

A third added: “But didn’t they open their predictions to who would win on their live stream and both of them said Josie?#ImaCeleb”.

“I don’t get it. Why did they just say Ant and Dec predicted Sam would win, but here [Instagram] they put Josie? Wtf #imaceleb.”

“Pretty sure @antanddec revealed on TikTok that they both predicted Josie was going to win. Am I going mad? #imaceleb #imacelebrity,” another added. “I don’t understand why they changed it to make them look right. Strange,” a sixth commented.

Did anyone notice the huge mistake in @antanddec predictions last night? On their insta live, Josie and Dec had Danielle to win but last night they both had Sam #Oops#ImACeleb @imacelebrity.

Josie eventually finished in fourth place, narrowly missing out on the final. Meanwhile, Danielle was the fifth celeb to be eliminated.

Better luck next time, boys!

I’m A Celeb 2023 is available to stream on ITVX.

