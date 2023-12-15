Strictly star Shirley Ballas shares ‘wish’ to dance sexy routine in ‘see-through dress’ with Anton Du Beke

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has made a very risqué confession about her fellow judge Anton De Beke.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who joined the show back in 2017, told Janette Manrara on Strictly: It Takes Two last night (December 14) that this year’s series finale looks set to be the strongest of all time.

However, after she gave tips and tricks on what the final three could do to become the winners of this year’s Strictly, she also made a rather saucy confession about fan-favourite Anton…

Shirley Ballas confessed she would like to dance with Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Shirley Ballas shocks with Anton quip

During her interview, Janette asked a fan question that had been sent in via Twitter.

“If you could dance with any of the past Strictly champions, who would it be and what dance would you choose?” Shirley was asked.

Shirley was quick to answer the question and said: “Oh I love this question. Well, the person I would pick isn’t a past winner. He is a professional and it would have to be Anton Du Beke. I see him in a very loose silk shirt. I see myself in a see-through chiffon dress, with no shoes.”

She continued: “Dancing a contemporary number. Dancing in each other’s faces and adorning around one another. That is my wish.”

Janette looked more than a little shocked at the saucy confession and told producers they needed to make it happen. Meanwhile, viewers took to Twitter with their thoughts.

One wrote: “Has Shirley been drinking, she wants to dance contemporary with Anton.” A second commented: “Dancing contemporary with Anton, is she HIGH?!” A third added: “OMG… She’s got the hots for Anton!“

What Layton needs to do to win

Janette also asked Shirley what advice she would give to Layton Williams going into the final. She simply said that he needs an “improvement in his quickstep” but also admitted that his showdance will be “off the chart”.

“Well, he’s got three dances. I want to see some beautiful footwork because I believe I gave him nines. He’s heading for 10s. If he can streamline his quickstep, I think that he can do it. I’m very excited. He’s got to stay very very focused. But if you go too quick or over the top you can get all excited and too nervous it can tilt you,” she continued.

Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton will battle it out for the trophy on Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final aires on Saturday 16th December at 7pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

