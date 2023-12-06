Strictly star Shirley Ballas becomes a grandmother for the first time as son Mark welcomes baby boy

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has shared her joy after it was revealed that she has become a grandma.

Shirley’s son Mark – a pro on Dancing with the Stars in the US – welcomed a son into the world with wife BC Jean recently.

Mark, whose father is Shirley’s ex-husband Corky Ballas, shared his happy news on Instagram.

Furthermore, he revealed the unusual name given to his infant son.

Shirley Ballas is now a grandma (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest: Shirley Ballas baby news

Uploading a sweet image to the social media platform, 37-year-old Mark indicated his little one arrived over a month ago.

His post saw two hands – tagged as his Insta handle and BC’s – holding on to that of their baby’s. However, their son’s face was obscured by the frame of the shot.

Mark captioned his touching upload: “Welcome to Earth my son.”

He also included a name, and an apparent birth date. The caption continued: “Banksi Wylde Ballas 05/11/23.”

BC shared the same pic on her own Insta account, with the caption: “Joined us earthside 05/11/23 Happy one month sweet boy. You are so loved.”

Shirley Ballas reacts to being a nan: ‘We are all blessed’

Shirley has not, as yet, shared any posts about her grandson on her own social media account.

However, she did Like a post on Twitter shared in the early hours of Wednesday (December 6) that read: “MARK BALLAS IS A DAD.”

Additionally, she reacted proudly: “He is the best most beautiful baby ever. We are all blessed.”

She had previously revealed on BBC Breakfast how she was set to be “a glam-ma”.

BC Jean and Mark Ballas married in 2016 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘We cried all night’

Mark and singer-songwriter BC’s joyful news comes after they lost a baby last year.

Shirley told fans early in November: “Last year, whilst I was judging Strictly, @MarkBallas and his wife @BCJean lost their baby. What should have been a beautiful time for them both turned into sadness and heartbreak. I remember Mark ringing me and Nanny [Shirley’s mum] from the US. We cried all night.”

Mark has appeared in 20 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, winning the US version of Strictly three times.

His previous celeb dance partners have included Kim Kardashian, Melissa Joan Hart and Shannon Doherty.

